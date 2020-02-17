Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane share wedding plans as Dancing On Ice star reveals she's already found her dress

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane got engaged after meeting on Dancing On Ice. Picture: HELLO!/ Instagram - Brianne Delcourt

By Alice Dear

Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane have already put plans into motion for their wedding later this year.

Brianne Delcourt, 39, and Kevin Kilbane, 43, got engaged three months after meeting on ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The professional skater was teamed up with the former footballer for the show, and just weeks later went public with their romance before Kevin popped the question.

Now, the pair are already putting their wedding plans into action, telling HELLO! they already know where and when the wedding will take place.

Brianne Delcourt revealed she has already found her dress to wed Kevin Kilbane in. Picture: HELLO!

Brianne revealed that their hearts are set on getting married in Ireland, in County Mayo, where Kevin's late father way born.

"Our heart is set on getting married in Ireland, it will be so beautiful, and it is special to Kevin", she said, before adding: "I've found the dress."

Kevin, who is father to Elsie, 15, and Isla, 13, said he he is taking Brianne over to Ireland over the next month to introduce her to his family, and to look at venues.

Kevin Kilbane called Brianne's father to ask for his permission to marry her. Picture: Instagram - Brianne Delcourt

"We are going to set a date for September or October", Kevin told the publication.

Brianne explained that she wanted her daughter to be her flower-girl, but joked "she might just take over the whole day".

Talking more about the proposal, Kevin explained that he called Brianne's dad to ask for his permission to marry his daughter.

Kevin and Brianne announced their engagement on Instagram, just months after meeting. Picture: Instagram - Brianne Delcourt

Talking about the moment he called him, Kevin said: "I couldn't tell you how the conversation went as I was so nervous. My heart was racing."

While the couple have received some comments about how fast their relationship has moved, the couple said they still wake up every day and "feel blessed".

Brianne said: "I feel like I have known Kevin forever. I wish I had met him 20 years ago."

To read the full interview with Kevin and Brianne, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out Monday.

