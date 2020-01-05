Where is Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins from as fans question star's distinctive accent

Maura Higgins swaps Love Island for Dancing On Ice 2019. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice – here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star.

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins, 29, is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice and gained fame while appearing as a contestant on Love Island 2019.

She was a latecomer to the 2019 series of Love Island, and became a hit with viewers due to her humour and outspoken nature. After leaving the show, she has forged a modelling career – appearing in her own campaign for Ann Summers.

Where is Maura from?

Maura is from County Longford, Ireland, which is part of the Midlands Region and is in the province of Leinster.

Does Maura have a boyfriend?

She does indeed. Maura ended up getting together with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island – following his tumultuous relationship with Amy Hart.

READ MORE: Who is Dancing On Ice’s Maura Higgins’ boyfriend Curtis Pritchard and how long have they been together?

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest Dancing On Ice 2020 news