Where is Dancing On Ice star Maura Higgins from as fans question star's distinctive accent

5 January 2020, 18:53

Maura Higgins swaps Love Island for Dancing On Ice 2019
Maura Higgins swaps Love Island for Dancing On Ice 2019. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice – here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star.

Who is Maura Higgins?

Maura Higgins, 29, is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice and gained fame while appearing as a contestant on Love Island 2019.

She was a latecomer to the 2019 series of Love Island, and became a hit with viewers due to her humour and outspoken nature. After leaving the show, she has forged a modelling career – appearing in her own campaign for Ann Summers.

Where is Maura from?

Maura is from County Longford, Ireland, which is part of the Midlands Region and is in the province of Leinster.

Does Maura have a boyfriend?

She does indeed. Maura ended up getting together with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island – following his tumultuous relationship with Amy Hart.

READ MORE: Who is Dancing On Ice’s Maura Higgins’ boyfriend Curtis Pritchard and how long have they been together?

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest Dancing On Ice 2020 news

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice's Trisha and Ben took falls during their first live show

Dancing On Ice viewers left cringing as Trisha Goddard and Ben Hanlin both fall during live show
Lucrezia Millarini will bring a touch of glamour to the ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia Millarini?

Libby Clegg MBE is the first blind contestant on Dancing On Ice

Is Dancing On Ice star Libby Clegg MBE blind?

Ben Hanlin is the first magician to take part in Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin's wife and does he have children?
Ashley Banjo is taller than you think!

How tall is Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo?

Trending on Heart

Caprice Bourret is competing in Dancing On Ice 2019

What is Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret's net worth? Lingerie model's earnings revealed
Holly looked stunning for the first episode of the season

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield’s co-star wows in couture Joao Rolo dress
Ben Hanlin is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice

Who is Ben Hanlin? Dancing On Ice 2020 star's age, career and wife revealed
Dancing On Ice is back for 2020

Who is Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane and is he dating skating partner Brianne Delcourt?
Ian 'H' Watkins has joined the 2020 Dancing on Ice line-up.

Who is H from Steps? Ian Watkins and Dancing On Ice star's age, career and relationship revealed