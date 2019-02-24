Dancing on Ice's Wes Nelson 'in a lot of pain' after skating fall

The former Love Island star was seen to by a show medic. Picture: ITV

The Love Island star took a tumble during rehearsals earlier today but says he will still perform tonight

Dancing on Ice’s Wes Nelson has assured fans he will still skate on tonight’s show after being involved in a shock fall earlier today.

Medics were called to rehearsals when the former Love Island star slipped and fell on the ice during a tricky lift with pro-skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

The 20-year-old has since taken to social media to say they are both "okay" and will still be skating on tonight’s live quarter final show.

Wes and Vanessa attempt the Detroiter lift. Picture: ITV

"We are both okay and will be skating tonight.

"Thank you for all the kind messages,” Wes posted on his Instagram Story.

An ITV spokesman confirmed that he was "assessed by show medics" and as a result the duo will be switching up their routine for this evening's performance.

"They will no longer be incorporating the Detroiter lift into the routine," the spokesperson said.

Wes Nelson takes a tumble during rehearsals. Picture: ITV

The remaining celebrity contestants are set to perform a series of show-stopping routines in just a matter of hours as the ice skating competition hots up.

Wes has been praised by the judges throughout the show, receiving a whopping 9.5 points in recent weeks for his bold attitude, which sees him push his skills to the limit. But will this horrendous fall affect his confidence?

You can catch Wes and the rest of the contestants in the Dancing on Ice quarter final tonight at 6pm on ITV.