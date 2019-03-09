Wes Nelson dislocates wrist just 24 HOURS before Dancing on Ice final

It's not known whether he and pro skating partner Vanessa Bauer will still be able to compete in tomorrow night’s grand final

Wes Nelson has dislocated his wrist in a shock injury that could wreck his chances of winning the Dancing on Ice 2019 trophy.

The finalist was forced to call in a physio today after ‘popping a small bone out of his wrist’, said a spokesperson for the ITV talent competition.

The 20-year-old was rehearsing for this weekend’s finale, during which he and pro skating partner Vanessa Bauer will be performing their own version of Bolero in a bid to win the eleventh series of the show.

ITV bosses confirmed that Wes suffered “a wrist injury just one day before the Dancing on Ice final”.

“He has since been seen and treated by the show physio having been told he had popped a small bone out of his wrist.”

It’s not clear yet whether or not the trauma to Wes’s arm will impact his chances in the grand final tomorrow night.

The design engineer is set to go up against fellow contestants Saara Alto and James Jordan in last episode of the series.

Megan Barton-Hanson’s ex-boyfriend previously suffered a painful injury when medics were called to rehearsals after the star slipped and fell on the ice during a tricky lift just two weeks ago.

Luckily, he was still able to skate his way through to the last leg of the competition.

He says winning the trophy would be the ‘the cherry on the cake’.

You can catch the Dancing on Ice final Sunday night from 6pm on ITV.