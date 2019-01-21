Dancing On Ice: Body language expert reveals Vanessa Bauer and Megan Barton-Hanson fallout may ruin Wes Nelson's chances of winning

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer sparked Dancing On Ice curse speculation . Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice contestant Wes Nelson could “scupper” his chances of winning the ITV skating show because dancers “need to be relaxed and tactile” with one another, reveals body language Judi James.

Dancing On Ice contestant Wes Nelson made headlines shortly into the start of the series when Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson hit out at his professional dance partner Vanessa Bauer.

Megan took to social media to accuse Vanessa of “tactically” announcing she split from her boyfriend Louis Nathanial before taking to the ice for the first time with Wes.

For the second week of live shows, Megan was not in the crowd as people speculated how Vanessa and Wes would behave with each other following the dramatic week.

Wes Nelson and Vanesa Bauer were teamed up together on Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA

Judi James, body language expert and author, exclusively revealed that this week – even though Megan was not in the audience – Wes was “aware he needed to be on his best behaviour”.

Judi said: “The guy is no stranger to having women fighting over him. But trying to look as though there’s nothing going on when you’re locked into a passionate dance routine like he was with Vanessa last week meant it was probably no surprise he would feel Megan’s eyes boring into him from the side of the rink.”

Wes and Vanessa’s dance this week was a “sex and flirting-free zone”, however she adds this could lose the Love Island star a chance of winning.

Megan Barton-Hanson hit out at Vanessa following her split. Picture: ITV

“There was some over-congruent compensation signals that could risk scuppering his (good) chances of a win if he lets them get too much of a hold”, Judi said.

She explained how dancers need to be “relaxed and tactile with one another” and to have “high levels of trust”.

When their Hairspray dance was over, the pair had an “awkward” hug where Wes “seemed to try to keep some torso and pelvic distance from Vanessa as he threw his arms around her neck”, said Judi.