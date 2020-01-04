Who is Dancing On Ice's Lisa George, how old is the Coronation Street star and what TV shows has she been in?

Everything you need to know about Lisa George. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

As Lisa George gets ready to take to the ice, here's everything you need to know about her home town, age and career.

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, meaning we get to see the likes of Joe Swash and Maura Higgins fight it out to become champion.

But as the show launches this weekend, we want to get to know actress Lisa George a little bit better.

So, here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Lisa George and how old is she?

Lisa George is a 49-year-old actress from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire.

But the star is best known for playing Beth Tinker in Coronation Street and joined the cast in the summer of 2011.

While she was originally cast for just two episodes, the star returned towards the end of the year after her character got a job at the knicker factory, Underworld.

Lisa George plays Beth Tinker in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

She has since gone on to have some huge storylines and is now married to fan favourite Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment).

Lisa also earned a nomination for Best Newcomer in 2012.

Read More: Who is Dancing On Ice star Radzi Chinyanganya? Everything you need to know about Blue Peter presenter

What other shows has Lisa George been on?

Before hitting our TV screens, Lisa toured with a stage musical version of Prisoner: Cell Block H.

After impressing with her acting skills, the star then landed small roles on the likes of Emmerdale, Holby City and Casualty.

Lisa also starred in an advert for KFC back in 2005 where she was seen singing with her mouth full.

Read More: Who is Trisha Goddard married to and how many children does she have?

What has Lisa George said about Dancing On Ice?

After announcing she would be joining the Dancing On Ice line up, Lisa - who is paired with professional Tom Naylor - recently admitted her anxiety and nerves could get in the way.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the launch, the Corrie actress said: “I’m just ploughing through because I suffer really badly from anxiety and nerves, so if I think about it I might walk out and not do it.

“I just have to not think about it. I love it, I love skating and it’s what I loved as a child.

Lisa George is partnered with Tom Naylor. Picture: PA Images

“It has brought that back to me which is such a lovely feeling of freedom. ‘But I have to forget about the nerves and just get on with it. If I think about it I get nervous and c*** it up.”

Who else is competing on Dancing On Ice?

Lisa George will be competing alongside Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, H from Steps, Ben Hanlin, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg MBE, Joe Swash, Caprice, Trisha Goddard and Radzi Chinyanganya.