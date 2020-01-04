On Air Now
4 January 2020
As Lisa George gets ready to take to the ice, here's everything you need to know about her home town, age and career.
Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, meaning we get to see the likes of Joe Swash and Maura Higgins fight it out to become champion.
But as the show launches this weekend, we want to get to know actress Lisa George a little bit better.
So, here’s everything you need to know…
Lisa George is a 49-year-old actress from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire.
But the star is best known for playing Beth Tinker in Coronation Street and joined the cast in the summer of 2011.
While she was originally cast for just two episodes, the star returned towards the end of the year after her character got a job at the knicker factory, Underworld.
She has since gone on to have some huge storylines and is now married to fan favourite Kirk Sutherland (Andy Whyment).
Lisa also earned a nomination for Best Newcomer in 2012.
Before hitting our TV screens, Lisa toured with a stage musical version of Prisoner: Cell Block H.
After impressing with her acting skills, the star then landed small roles on the likes of Emmerdale, Holby City and Casualty.
Lisa also starred in an advert for KFC back in 2005 where she was seen singing with her mouth full.
After announcing she would be joining the Dancing On Ice line up, Lisa - who is paired with professional Tom Naylor - recently admitted her anxiety and nerves could get in the way.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk ahead of the launch, the Corrie actress said: “I’m just ploughing through because I suffer really badly from anxiety and nerves, so if I think about it I might walk out and not do it.
“I just have to not think about it. I love it, I love skating and it’s what I loved as a child.
“It has brought that back to me which is such a lovely feeling of freedom. ‘But I have to forget about the nerves and just get on with it. If I think about it I get nervous and c*** it up.”
Lisa George will be competing alongside Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, H from Steps, Ben Hanlin, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg MBE, Joe Swash, Caprice, Trisha Goddard and Radzi Chinyanganya.