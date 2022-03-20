Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Why is Dancing On Ice not on this evening? And when is the final? Here's what we know...

Dancing On Ice is nearing the end, with just three celebrities battling it out in the final.

But while the semi finals were very tense last week, the finals are missing from this week’s schedule.

So, why is Dancing on Ice not on and when is the final? Here’s what we know…

Dancing On Ice is not on this week. Picture: ITV

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight?

The final of Dancing On Ice has been moved from its original slot on Sunday 20 March to make way for a football match.

ITV has decided to broadcast two FA Cup Quarter final games instead with the second game, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, kicking off at 6pm.

This means that Dancing On Ice’s usual start time of 6.30pm will not be possible.

When is the final of Dancing on Ice?

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that the Dancing On Ice final is now taking place a week later than planned.

The Dancing On Ice final has been pushed back. Picture: ITV

Viewers can watch the final episode on Sunday 27 March at 6:30pm.

This comes after two celebrities left during the semi-final, with Kye Whyte and Connor Ball narrowly missing out on the final.

In the results, the bottom three couples were revealed from the combined judges' scoreboard and viewer votes which were Kye Whyte, Kimberly Wyatt and Connor Ball.

In the skate-off, the three celebs performed for judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo again.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all saved Kimberly, with judge Chris also saying he would've saved Kimberly.

After being voted out, Kye said: "I've loved this, man. I've loved this so much," while Connor added: "I've had the best time ever and I'm going out with my boy!"

Kimberly joins Strictly’s Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne in the live final, with the trio battling it out to lift the trophy.