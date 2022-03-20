Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

20 March 2022, 08:00

Why is Dancing On Ice not on this evening? And when is the final? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dancing On Ice is nearing the end, with just three celebrities battling it out in the final.

But while the semi finals were very tense last week, the finals are missing from this week’s schedule.

So, why is Dancing on Ice not on and when is the final? Here’s what we know…

Dancing On Ice is not on this week
Dancing On Ice is not on this week. Picture: ITV

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight?

The final of Dancing On Ice has been moved from its original slot on Sunday 20 March to make way for a football match.

ITV has decided to broadcast two FA Cup Quarter final games instead with the second game, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, kicking off at 6pm.

This means that Dancing On Ice’s usual start time of 6.30pm will not be possible.

When is the final of Dancing on Ice?

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that the Dancing On Ice final is now taking place a week later than planned.

The Dancing On Ice final has been pushed back
The Dancing On Ice final has been pushed back. Picture: ITV

Viewers can watch the final episode on Sunday 27 March at 6:30pm.

This comes after two celebrities left during the semi-final, with Kye Whyte and Connor Ball narrowly missing out on the final.

In the results, the bottom three couples were revealed from the combined judges' scoreboard and viewer votes which were Kye Whyte, Kimberly Wyatt and Connor Ball.

In the skate-off, the three celebs performed for judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo again.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all saved Kimberly, with judge Chris also saying he would've saved Kimberly.

After being voted out, Kye said: "I've loved this, man. I've loved this so much," while Connor added: "I've had the best time ever and I'm going out with my boy!"

Kimberly joins Strictly’s Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne in the live final, with the trio battling it out to lift the trophy.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in
The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show
The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images)

Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

Weather

Episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka is on Global Player now

Dirty Mother Pukka: Mary Portas joins Anna Whitehouse for episode four

Lifestyle

Which animal did you see first?

The first animal you see in this picture reveals your personality type

Lifestyle

The best personalised gifts to treat your mum to this Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts: The best personalised presents to treat your mum to in 2022

Lifestyle

Josie and Phillip were in hysterics on This Morning

Phillip Schofield and Josie Gibson in shock over 'world’s rudest logos' on This Morning

This Morning

Breaking this driving habit could save you over £160 a year on fuel

How following this simple Highway Code rule could save you £160 on fuel

Lifestyle

Maisie Smith has reportedly bagged a brand-new TV role

Maisie Smith bags first TV role with Alison Hammond since leaving Eastenders
A list of the best Mother's Day spas

Mother's Day 2022: The best spa getaways you can treat her to

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen has opened up about her relationships in a new interview

Denise Van Outen says 'I don't like to be taken advantage of' following Eddie Boxshall split

Celebrities