Debbie McGee shocks Come Dine With Me viewers with Paul Daniels sex confession

20 December 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 20 December 2019, 12:05

The 61-year-old opened up on hers and her late husband's raunchy marriage.

Debbie McGee revealed some saucy details about late husband Paul Daniels on Thursday night's episode of Come Dine With Me.

The radio presenter and former magician's assistant, 61, gave her celebrity guests some entertainment and decided to play a game of true of false.

Debbie shocked the whole table with her story
Debbie shocked the whole table with her story. Picture: Channel 4

In the game, Debbie told the guests (who consisted of reality personality Charlotte Dawson, Dick, and Dom, of In Da Bungalow fame, drag queen Courtney Act and Snapchat star Stevo The Madman) two stories, and made them choose which one was the fake one.

She told them first that she'd previously invited a former boyfriend to Paris but instead stood him up to go on a date with his brother instead.

The second story was slightly more shocking, as she described once laying naked on her bed waiting for Paul with a 'do not disturb' mask on her eyes and a 'disturb' mask across her privates.

Paul and Debbie wed in 1988
Paul and Debbie wed in 1988. Picture: PA

Charlotte Dawson is pretty out-there herself when it comes to talking about anything raunchy, but even this story took her aback.

The guests couldn't believe it when Debbie revealed that it was the naked story that was in fact true!

Debbie's husband Paul Daniels was a world-famous magician, who passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Paul and Debbie wed in 1988 after she was discovered as his assistant years before.

They all cheered Debbie for her wild story and they weren't the only ones in disbelief, with tonnes of the viewers heading to Twitter to air their thoughts on the discovery.

Everyone was shocked by the news of Debbie's tale
Everyone was shocked by the news of Debbie's tale. Picture: Channel 4

One said: "As if Debbie McGee just actually revealed that on celebrity Christmas come dine with me. TMI"

Another exclaimed: "Debbie McGee! Naughty, very naughty"

While another chipped in: "Debbie McGee’s disturb and don’t disturb tale was WILD".

