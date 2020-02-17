Denise Van Outen shares moment her daughter found out she was Fox on The Masked Singer

Denise Van Outen didn't tell her kids she was on The Masked Singer until they saw her reveal on TV.

Denise Van Outen has shared a video of the moment her daughter found out she was Fox on The Masked Singer.

The Loose Women star, 45, didn't tell her daughter Betsy that she was Fox on the ITV programme - and she only found out when she saw her reveal on the show during the semi-final.

Denise didn't tell her daughter she was doing the show. Picture: Instagram

Read more: All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee is crowned winner

Denise, Betsy and her friend were all watching the episode together - and all shouted 'take it off' with the audience as Fox was getting ready to be unveiled.

Denise shared the adorable clip on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

As soon as she took off her mask, Betsy, nine, turned to Denise and shouted: "You!"

Betsy then said: "It was you the whole time!", and they both shouted: "We knew it!".

Denise was unmasked as Fox on the penultimate week of the show, with the final taking place this weekend.

Denise Van Outen was unmasked as Fox in the semi-finals. Picture: ITV

Queen Bee was crowned winner, and was subsequently unmasked as Nicola Roberts.

After she was unveiled, judge Rita Ora told her: "This show has shown your vocal like i don't think anyone has ever heard you."

Nicola then replied: "Last time I sung like this must have been Popstars: The Rivals."

Jonathan Ross told her: "To hear the person we most enjoyed singing in the mask, to hear her sing outside the mask in the final of the show, that's amazing."

Hedgehog was runner-up, and was revealed to be comedian Jason Manford. Earlier on in the episode, classical singer Katherine Jenkins was unmasked as Octopus.