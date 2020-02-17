Denise Van Outen shares moment her daughter found out she was Fox on The Masked Singer

17 February 2020, 10:31

Denise Van Outen didn't tell her kids she was on The Masked Singer until they saw her reveal on TV.

Denise Van Outen has shared a video of the moment her daughter found out she was Fox on The Masked Singer.

The Loose Women star, 45, didn't tell her daughter Betsy that she was Fox on the ITV programme - and she only found out when she saw her reveal on the show during the semi-final.

Denise didn't tell her daughter she was doing the show
Denise didn't tell her daughter she was doing the show. Picture: Instagram

Read more: All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee is crowned winner

Denise, Betsy and her friend were all watching the episode together - and all shouted 'take it off' with the audience as Fox was getting ready to be unveiled.

Denise shared the adorable clip on Instagram
Denise shared the adorable clip on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

As soon as she took off her mask, Betsy, nine, turned to Denise and shouted: "You!"

Betsy then said: "It was you the whole time!", and they both shouted: "We knew it!".

Denise was unmasked as Fox on the penultimate week of the show, with the final taking place this weekend.

Denise Van Outen was unmasked as Fox in the semi-finals
Denise Van Outen was unmasked as Fox in the semi-finals. Picture: ITV

Queen Bee was crowned winner, and was subsequently unmasked as Nicola Roberts.

After she was unveiled, judge Rita Ora told her: "This show has shown your vocal like i don't think anyone has ever heard you."

Nicola then replied: "Last time I sung like this must have been Popstars: The Rivals."

Jonathan Ross told her: "To hear the person we most enjoyed singing in the mask, to hear her sing outside the mask in the final of the show, that's amazing."

Hedgehog was runner-up, and was revealed to be comedian Jason Manford. Earlier on in the episode, classical singer Katherine Jenkins was unmasked as Octopus.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Paddy McGuinness shared screenshots of his texts with Caroline Flack

Paddy McGuinness shares final messages with Caroline Flack to urge people to ‘check on their friends’

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield was visibly upset on tonight's Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

Dancing On Ice 2020

Love Island will not air tonight following the death of Caroline Flack

ITV confirm Love Island will not air tonight following tragic death of Caroline Flack
Hamish Gaman will not appear on tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice

'Vulnerable' Hamish Gaman pulls out of tonight's Dancing One Ice and claims someone is 'trying to destroy' his reputation

Dancing On Ice 2020

Trending on Heart

Bobby is carving out a sterling career as a model

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son Bobby, 16, parties with A-listers after attending London Fashion Week

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her creative home hack

Stacey Solomon worried for Joe Swash's reaction as she redecorates drawers with fur and glitter

Celebrities

Ashley Roberts broke down over Caroline Flack's death

Ashley Roberts breaks down in tears as she shares touching tribute to Caroline Flack

Celebrities

Storm Dennis caused chaos this weekend

UK weather: Met office issues more 'danger to life' warnings as Storm Dennis set to cause travel chaos

Lifestyle

It's time for Floella Benjamin to enthral and delight a whole new generation of children with her nursery rhymes

Hey Diddle Diddle with Floella Benjamin will delight parents and young children