Do any of the Don't Tell The Bride couples not get married and have any divorced?

Some Don't Tell The Bride weddings don't end happily ever after. Picture: E4

Alice Dear

Don't Tell The Bride will test any couple to their limits, but some have ended more disastrously than others.

Don't Tell The Bride often sees a lot of bumps in the road before the bride and groom eventually tie the knot, whether the dress isn't up to scratch, the venue is a nightmare or the theme is just a disaster.

But most of the time, everything works out in the end – most of the time.

There have been some couples that have shocked viewers by not getting married or even divorcing after the show aired.

Sofia and Craig never made their wedding legal. Picture: E4

Sofia and Craig

One of the most uncomfortable episodes of Don't Tell The Bride has to be Sofia and Craig's wedding.

Craig's Oktober-Fest themed wedding let his fiancée down so badly that they never made their nuptials legal.

The pair appeared on the show ready to wed after eight years together and two children, but Sofia's boho beach wedding turned into a nightmare after Craig took the lead.

While Sofia and her friends were sent to a Luton pub for her hen do, Craig and his mates took off to Prague.

The disappointments didn't end there though as Sofia was left shocked at the Bavarian-style wedding dress he had chosen for her.

Sofia was less than impressed with Craig's choice of wedding dress and venue. Picture: E4

Sofia was ready to call the wedding off there and then, but after Craig arranged for her to have a new wedding dress, the nuptials were back on.

That was until she arrived at the wedding location – a brewery – where she decided against the wedding again, going into the local KFC toilets to change out of her wedding gown.

After seeing each other for the first time in three weeks, the couple eventually decided to get married, but the service was anything but joyful and romantic.

Following the episode, a message followed on the screen reading: "At the time of making this programme Craig and Sofia had decided not to make their wedding legal and were working together on their relationship."

Bianca and Adam did get married on the show but split 18 months later. Picture: E4

Bianca and Adam

While Bianca and Adam's wedding day wasn't as disastrous as Sofia and Craig's, the couple's marriage did not last.

When the couple married on a plane Bianca was six months pregnant with their first child.

Although the bride wasn't impressed with the beach-themed wedding, her dress, the flowers or the venue, the pair married and were ready to start their family and new lives together.

However, only 18 months into their marriage, Bianca discovered her husband had been having a five month affair.

Adam and Bianca got married on a plane and had a beach-themed reception. Picture: E4

Bianca found out about her husband's deceit after reading a number of revealing text message on his phone after he was rushed to hospital.

Talking to The Sun about the split, Bianca said: "I went from being terrified of losing my husband to furious that the man I loved had been sleeping with another woman behind my back.

"When he woke up to an empty room and called me, I told him I knew everything.

“I was never going to take him back.”

