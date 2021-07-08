Dr Hilary defends not wearing a mask to Wimbledon as he explains sporting event rules

Dr Hilary Jones has explained why he wasn't wearing a mask at Wimbledon.

Dr Hilary has explained the rules on face masks at sporting events after receiving 'negative feedback' for not wearing one at Wimbledon.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he told viewers that attendees to events like Euros 2020 and Wimbledon do not always need to wear masks when sat in their seats, although they are mandatory when moving around.

The TV doctor added that other Covid precautions are in place at these events, with ticket-holders having to prove they are double vaccinated or that they do not have coronavirus before entering.

Those going to the Euros or Wimbledon who are not double vaccinated are required to show a negative test before attending.

Hosts Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell were discussing that some people weren't social distancing during the game, with Susanna saying: "To be fair, you couldn't be at Wembley last night unless you were double jabbed or you'd had a lateral flow negative test."

She added: "I wore a mask for some of the game. It wasn't a requirement, but practically no one was wearing masks."

Susanna then spoke to Dr Hilary, mentioning that he had received some backlash for not wearing a mask at Wimbledon.

She said: "I was explaining this week, the reason that there isn't a mask requirement at outside sport events now is because there are other mitigations in place. You need to have either had two doses of the vaccine and have allowed two weeks after your second dose, or you provide a negative test."

Dr Hilary replied: "Absolutely, yes. That's right and wear a mask getting to your seat. You can take the mask off when you're in your seat in the outdoor arena, and you hand sanitise and do all the other things. So you mitigate the one metre rule."

Alastair then asked him: "Did you feel safe? Because you're quite cautious on the whole thing."

Hilary then replied: "Yes I did, because people are socially distancing and are being cautious and sensible, and it's a big, vast open-air arena. These are mitigating circumstances so I obeyed the rules.

"Of course I got the negative feedback like everyone, but I abided by the rules. If we live with Covid we have to use these mitigating behaviours."