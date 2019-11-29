When is new drama Sticks and Stones on ITV, what is it about and who is in the cast?

If you loved Doctor Foster and Trauma, ITV’s Sticks and Stones is not to be missed.

Screenwriter Mike Bartlett is back with another gripping series Sticks and Stones after his success with BBC’s Doctor Foster and hospital drama Trauma.

Mike’s latest offering deals with the problem of “contemporary workplace drama” and stars the likes of Ken Nwosu and Ben Miller.

Set in a Reading business park, it explores the problem of office bullying in the competitive world of middle management.

Ahead of its December release, here’s everything you need to know about Sticks and Stones...

When is Sticks and Stones on ITV?

ITV has announced it’s new three-part drama will premiere on Monday December 16th at 9pm, and will then air daily in the same time-slot until December 18th.

Ken Nwosu is starring as Thomas Benson. Picture: ITV

What is Sticks and Stones about?

This gripping drama centres around the life of sales worker Thomas Benson who lives in Reading with his wife and daughter.

While team leader Thomas might look like he has career on track, things take a turn for the worse when he freezes during a pitch and fails to secure a big new client.

As the hardworking father desperately tries to win back the business he lost, he begins to feel under attack by his colleagues and things quickly spiral out of control.

The psychological thriller will leave viewers wondering if Thomas is just feeling paranoid or whether his team is out to bring him down.

Stocks and Stones starts on 16th December. Picture: ITV

Writer Mike based his latest creation on his play ‘Bull’, which centres around three business people who are waiting to hear which of them will lose his or her job.

He said: “Having written about bullying in the workplace previously for the stage, it feels fantastic to tell a new story that explores the potential cruelty of commercial competition, and the effect that has on our psychology, and humanity.”

Executive Producer Catherine Oldfield added: “Mike’s created a fantastically taut, contemporary thriller about bullying. Given the current climate, it feels exactly the right time to explore something that affects so many people, all with Mike’s brilliant ability to mix dark humour with intense paranoia to dramatic effect. I can’t wait to see the hugely talented Ken bring Thomas to life.”

Who is in the cast of Sticks and Stones?

Ken Nwosu is set to play the lead of Thomas Benson. Before this starring role, Ken was Max Sanford in Killing Eve and is also an experienced stage actor.

He’s also joined by Death in Paradise star Ben Miller and actress Susannah Fielding, who also starred in Mike’s stage show Bull.

The cast also includes Sean Sagar, Gwilym Lee, Phoebe Nicholls, Ritu Ayra, Alexandra Roach, Michael Cochrane and Debbie Chazen.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the tense trailer has been released - you can watch the whole thing above.

