I'm A Celeb fans fuming after Ian and James 'ruin Christmas for children' with Santa chat

James and Ian infuriated parents during last night's episode. Picture: ITV

Ian Wright and James Haskell discussed Father Christmas on last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans were left fuming last night after Ian Wright and James Haskell's bizarre chat about Father Christmas.

Read more: ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle

The conversation took place before the second 'reckoning' on Thursday's show, during which the campmates discussed the festive period.

Rugby player James revealed that his parents 'spoilt him rotten' and made a huge effort to make Christmas magical.

James was slammed for his comments about Santa Claus last night. Picture: ITV

He said: "I had footprints on the carpet. Half-eaten mince pie. Carrot teeth marks in it."

James then added: "When the girls were really younger, I was Father Christmas as well."

Even though the chat did air before the 9PM watershed, many parents did slam ITV for airing the conversation, as it forced them to have 'difficult' conversations with their confused kids.

Read more: Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial

One parent fumed: "Ruining Christmas for kids everywhere spoiling the Santa secret".

Ian and James discussed their Christmas traditions during the episode. Picture: ITV

Another added: "Really disappointed tonight at #ImACeleb to find Ian and James discussing their childhood and suggesting that Santa isn’t real! Now to try and avoid my kids seeing this episode on catchup #kidsloveimacelebtoo #shouldcomewithawarning #christmasruined".

A third said: "Let my little man stay up to watch and they're talking about SANTA & childhood. I just did a serious jump up & dance around the room to hide the convo".

NOW READ:

I’m A Celebrity fans left seething as Ian Wright snaps at Ant McPartlin during trial