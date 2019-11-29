Exclusive

ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle

I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Eagle-eyed ITV viewers are sure they spotted Cliff Parisi vaping in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Cliff Parisi left viewers of I’m A Celebrity guessing during Wednesday night’s show after he was spotted with a white tube in his mouth.

The former EastEnders star, famous for playing Minty, could be seen sitting down next to Andrew in the scene while they discussed camp jobs, with a white item in his mouth.

After spotting the moment, some viewers took to Twitter to question what he was using, if it was a vape or a cigarette, and if contestants are allowed them.

The former EastEnders actor could be seen using it as the camp chose everyone's chores. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: “Was Cliff just smoking?? Thought cigarettes weren't allowed #ImACeleb.”

Now, ITV have cleared up any speculation, telling Heart.co.uk that Cliff was using a nicotine inhalator.

A spokesperson add that campmates can smoke in the camp as well, and this has always been the case.

Cliff can be seen holding the nicotine inhalator in a number of scenes. Picture: ITV

So far, Cliff is the only person we have seen smoking, vaping or using a nicotine inhalator, however, whether there are smokers in the camp is unknown.

Last year, it was Malique Thompson-Dwyer who surprised ITV viewers when he was seen smoking.

At the time, ITV explained in a comment: “Celebrities who smoke are allowed to smoke in camp.

ITV have said that the celebrities are free to smoke in camp. Picture: ITV

“They have to smoke near the campfire and then put stubs out in the fire.

“We don’t have an allocation regarding cigarettes, if a celebrity smokes, they can smoke.

“Smoking is not hidden on screen.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.