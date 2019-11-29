ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle
29 November 2019, 11:54
Eagle-eyed ITV viewers are sure they spotted Cliff Parisi vaping in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.
Cliff Parisi left viewers of I’m A Celebrity guessing during Wednesday night’s show after he was spotted with a white tube in his mouth.
The former EastEnders star, famous for playing Minty, could be seen sitting down next to Andrew in the scene while they discussed camp jobs, with a white item in his mouth.
After spotting the moment, some viewers took to Twitter to question what he was using, if it was a vape or a cigarette, and if contestants are allowed them.
One person wrote on Twitter: “Was Cliff just smoking?? Thought cigarettes weren't allowed #ImACeleb.”
Now, ITV have cleared up any speculation, telling Heart.co.uk that Cliff was using a nicotine inhalator.
A spokesperson add that campmates can smoke in the camp as well, and this has always been the case.
So far, Cliff is the only person we have seen smoking, vaping or using a nicotine inhalator, however, whether there are smokers in the camp is unknown.
Last year, it was Malique Thompson-Dwyer who surprised ITV viewers when he was seen smoking.
At the time, ITV explained in a comment: “Celebrities who smoke are allowed to smoke in camp.
“They have to smoke near the campfire and then put stubs out in the fire.
“We don’t have an allocation regarding cigarettes, if a celebrity smokes, they can smoke.
“Smoking is not hidden on screen.”
I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.