Exclusive

ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle

29 November 2019, 11:54

I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle
I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eagle-eyed ITV viewers are sure they spotted Cliff Parisi vaping in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Cliff Parisi left viewers of I’m A Celebrity guessing during Wednesday night’s show after he was spotted with a white tube in his mouth.

The former EastEnders star, famous for playing Minty, could be seen sitting down next to Andrew in the scene while they discussed camp jobs, with a white item in his mouth.

READ MORE: Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial

After spotting the moment, some viewers took to Twitter to question what he was using, if it was a vape or a cigarette, and if contestants are allowed them.

The former EastEnders actor could be seen using it as the camp chose everyone's chores
The former EastEnders actor could be seen using it as the camp chose everyone's chores. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: “Was Cliff just smoking?? Thought cigarettes weren't allowed #ImACeleb.”

Now, ITV have cleared up any speculation, telling Heart.co.uk that Cliff was using a nicotine inhalator.

A spokesperson add that campmates can smoke in the camp as well, and this has always been the case.

Cliff can be seen holding the nicotine inhalator in a number of scenes
Cliff can be seen holding the nicotine inhalator in a number of scenes. Picture: ITV

So far, Cliff is the only person we have seen smoking, vaping or using a nicotine inhalator, however, whether there are smokers in the camp is unknown.

READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity fans left seething as Ian Wright snaps at Ant McPartlin during trial

Last year, it was Malique Thompson-Dwyer who surprised ITV viewers when he was seen smoking.

At the time, ITV explained in a comment: “Celebrities who smoke are allowed to smoke in camp.

ITV have said that the celebrities are free to smoke in camp
ITV have said that the celebrities are free to smoke in camp. Picture: ITV

“They have to smoke near the campfire and then put stubs out in the fire.

“We don’t have an allocation regarding cigarettes, if a celebrity smokes, they can smoke.

“Smoking is not hidden on screen.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sticks and Stones is out in December

When is new drama Sticks and Stones on ITV, what is it about and who is in the cast?
James and Ian infuriated parents during last night's episode

I'm A Celeb fans fuming after Ian and James 'ruin Christmas for children' with Santa chat
The debate on This Morning baffled a lot of viewers

Good Morning Britains fans left raging after guest calls for advent calendars to be banned
Caitlyn Jenner was disqualified from the trial

Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial
E.T. has reunited with Elliot for the first time in 37 years

Sky’s Christmas advert 2019 sees E.T. come back to Earth to visit Elliot after 37 years

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Priscilla Presley will be keeping some aspects of her life with Elvis secret

Priscilla Presley explains why she won't share all her memories of Elvis
A woman has been slammed for sending her ex a list of baby names

Mum slammed for sending ex husband ‘traditional' baby names after branding his new wife's choices 'unacceptable’

Lifestyle

The handy hack will have your whole home smelling festive in no time (stock images)

Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

Christmas

We are counting down to Christmas with Sleeps 'til Santa

Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Christmas

HSBC and Santander customers are owed money

HSBC and Santander ordered to repay millions to customers after charging them unarranged overdraft fees

Lifestyle

Where did Black Friday get its name from? (stock images)

Where did Black Friday originate and how did it get its name?

Lifestyle