Good Morning Britains fans left raging after guest calls for advent calendars to be banned

29 November 2019, 12:12

Amy Childs from TOWIE joined the debate and argued she loved giving advent calendars as gifts around the festive season.

A Good Morning Britain guest has baffled viewers after stating advent calendars should be banned completely as they're unhealthy.

People couldn't believe the ITV morning show had a debate in which chocolate adverts were being discussed, but GMB brought in a PR consultant, Nick Ede and former TOWIE star Amy Childs to debate the 'issue'.

READ MORE: ITV viewers shocked as Lorraine Kelly gatecrashes GMB interview

The PR consultant wants to ban advent calendars
The PR consultant wants to ban advent calendars. Picture: ITV

Nick argued that during today's "obesity epidemic", having chocolates every single morning isn't a very good dietary choice.

He told Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, who were in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "The reason I have an issue with that [chocolate advent calendars] is giving your children chocolate in the morning."

He continued: "It’s not just one chocolate, you’ll get one from your granny, from your auntie, it’s probably five chocolate buttons you’ll get every day.

The pair argued over advent calendars
The pair argued over advent calendars. Picture: ITV

"There’s an epidemic at the moment of people who are becoming addicted to the different types of sugars.

"Also the chocolate isn’t as good as it was in our day."

Former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs argued against his point, suggesting that a "little bit of chocolate" was completely fine in the morning, it is Christmas after all!

However, pop culture expert Nick said that it all adds up: "25 days of chocolate actually equates to around four or five actual bars of chocolate a month.

"We’re basically saying, for the whole of the year, watch what you’re eating and you’ve got to eat healthy.

"Oh, but for this month [you can have] sugar every single morning.

"I was excited to see a picture behind a piece of cardboard with glitter on it. I think kids could still be like that."

However, many at home did not agree with Nick, taking to Twitter to air their thoughts on the guests' proposal.

The anchors chaired the serious debate
The anchors chaired the serious debate. Picture: ITV

One said: "Nothing wrong with a chocolate advent calendar.

"The idea that it increases obesity is ridiculous it's what they eat and do for the year leading up to that matters.

"Too many people try and jump on what to tell people to do can't we just have fun and enjoy the small things anymore!"

Another added: "Banning advent calendars with choccy bits is completely ridiculous.

"It’s sort of like we are being told to be robots, having our lives programmed.

"Like we should do this, do that. And kids can hold off to open their calendars after school."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Sticks and Stones is out in December

When is new drama Sticks and Stones on ITV, what is it about and who is in the cast?
James and Ian infuriated parents during last night's episode

I'm A Celeb fans fuming after Ian and James 'ruin Christmas for children' with Santa chat
I'm A Celebrity viewers thought Cliff was vaping in the jungle

ITV respond after I’m A Celebrity viewers think they spotted Cliff ‘vaping’ in the jungle
Caitlyn Jenner was disqualified from the trial

Furious I'm A Celebrity fans brand show a 'fix' after Caitlyn Jenner's 'rigged' Bushtucker trial
E.T. has reunited with Elliot for the first time in 37 years

Sky’s Christmas advert 2019 sees E.T. come back to Earth to visit Elliot after 37 years

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Priscilla Presley will be keeping some aspects of her life with Elvis secret

Priscilla Presley explains why she won't share all her memories of Elvis
A woman has been slammed for sending her ex a list of baby names

Mum slammed for sending ex husband ‘traditional' baby names after branding his new wife's choices 'unacceptable’

Lifestyle

The handy hack will have your whole home smelling festive in no time (stock images)

Woman puts £5.99 orange spice sticks in radiators in genius hack that makes her whole house smell festive

Christmas

We are counting down to Christmas with Sleeps 'til Santa

Jamie & Amanda's Sleeps 'til Christmas

HSBC and Santander customers are owed money

HSBC and Santander ordered to repay millions to customers after charging them unarranged overdraft fees

Lifestyle

Where did Black Friday get its name from? (stock images)

Where did Black Friday originate and how did it get its name?

Lifestyle