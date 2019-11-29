Good Morning Britains fans left raging after guest calls for advent calendars to be banned

Amy Childs from TOWIE joined the debate and argued she loved giving advent calendars as gifts around the festive season.

A Good Morning Britain guest has baffled viewers after stating advent calendars should be banned completely as they're unhealthy.

People couldn't believe the ITV morning show had a debate in which chocolate adverts were being discussed, but GMB brought in a PR consultant, Nick Ede and former TOWIE star Amy Childs to debate the 'issue'.

The PR consultant wants to ban advent calendars. Picture: ITV

Nick argued that during today's "obesity epidemic", having chocolates every single morning isn't a very good dietary choice.

He told Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh, who were in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "The reason I have an issue with that [chocolate advent calendars] is giving your children chocolate in the morning."

He continued: "It’s not just one chocolate, you’ll get one from your granny, from your auntie, it’s probably five chocolate buttons you’ll get every day.

The pair argued over advent calendars. Picture: ITV

"There’s an epidemic at the moment of people who are becoming addicted to the different types of sugars.

"Also the chocolate isn’t as good as it was in our day."

Former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs argued against his point, suggesting that a "little bit of chocolate" was completely fine in the morning, it is Christmas after all!

However, pop culture expert Nick said that it all adds up: "25 days of chocolate actually equates to around four or five actual bars of chocolate a month.

Is this what it has come to on main stream TV? “Should we ban chocolate advent calendars”?... — KJD (@WhackDoc) November 29, 2019

Good debate this morning on @gmb ... should we ban Advent Calendars. ABSOLUTELY NOT! This is the part of Christmas I bloody get excited about! Who agrees ?? Dress @monsoon

Boots @ZARA pic.twitter.com/qxIYq30NJt — Amy Andrea Childs (@MissAmyChilds) November 29, 2019

"We’re basically saying, for the whole of the year, watch what you’re eating and you’ve got to eat healthy.

"Oh, but for this month [you can have] sugar every single morning.

"I was excited to see a picture behind a piece of cardboard with glitter on it. I think kids could still be like that."

However, many at home did not agree with Nick, taking to Twitter to air their thoughts on the guests' proposal.

The anchors chaired the serious debate. Picture: ITV

One said: "Nothing wrong with a chocolate advent calendar.

"The idea that it increases obesity is ridiculous it's what they eat and do for the year leading up to that matters.

"Too many people try and jump on what to tell people to do can't we just have fun and enjoy the small things anymore!"

Another added: "Banning advent calendars with choccy bits is completely ridiculous.

"It’s sort of like we are being told to be robots, having our lives programmed.

"Like we should do this, do that. And kids can hold off to open their calendars after school."