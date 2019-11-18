ITV viewers shocked as Lorraine Kelly gatecrashes GMB interview

Lorraine had a fiery response to Jennifer Arcuri when she appeared on GMB today.

While she’s usually welcoming to guests on her morning chat show, Lorraine Kelly was uncharacteristically frosty during a chat with Jennifer Arcuri today.

US businesswoman Jennifer appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about her “special bond” with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But after she refused to confirm whether she was ever linked to Boris romantically, Lorraine, 56, decided to call her out live on air.

As Piers, 54, and Susanna, 48, asked Lorraine what she had lined up on her own show later on, she asked Jennifer why she came on the show if she wasn’t going to answer questioning.

Lorraine hit out at Jennifer on GMB. Picture: ITV

She blasted: "What's the point in you coming on air to clear the air and not saying anything."

Jennifer was taken off guard, as she responded: "I'm sorry?"

When Lorraine repeated her question, Jennifer said: "I believe I said a few things. What was it that you were looking for that I didn’t say?"

Before Lorraine hit back: "You didn't answer any of the questions put to you, I don’t see the point of you being on... anyway."

Clearly enjoying the uncomfortable moment, Piers laughed as he warned people not to get on the wrong side of Lorraine.

The host responded by saying she was simply "speaking for the people", with Susanna agreeing.

Jennifer denied claims of impropriety. Picture: ITV

And fans were shocked by the outburst, as one person Tweeted: “wow i am shocked at Lorraine was she ratty it something , but she was right .”

“You go girl! You had the guts to say what many were shouting at the TV! Can't beat live TV! #lorraineforPM,” said another.

While a third added: “@lorraine I couldn't have said it better myself. I laughed out loud, well said.”

It was previously reported when Boris was mayor of London he failed to declare close personal links to Jennifer after she received thousands of pounds in public business funding.

Boris later claimed everything was done by the book and there was no interest to declare.

When asked on GMB what her relationship was with the PM, Jennifer said: "I'm not going to answer that question but as you can tell there was a very special relationship there."