Ant McPartlin leaves I’m A Celebrity fans baffled as they spot new arm tattoos after show hiatus

Ant McPartlin debuted his new tattoo. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Ant McPartlin has debuted several new huge tattoos on his arms.

I’m A Celebrity fans were delighted last night as the show finally returned with another star studded launch.

But while Caitlyn Jenner and Kate Garraway were picked to do the first Bushtucker Trial of the year, it was host Ant McPartlin who had fans talking.

After making his comeback alongside Declan Donnelly, 43, following a year away from the show, Ant showed off his brand new tattoos.

As the 43-year-old folded his arms, his artwork - which consists of an arrow and a rose - was on full display.

And viewers were totally baffled by the inking, as one wrote on Twitter: “"Am I normally really unobservant, has #Ant always had those tattoos on his forearms? #ImACeleb ".

Ant debuted his new tattoos on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Another confused fan asked: "When did #ant @antanddec get a tattoo #imaceleb2019 ".

A third wrote: "Looks like Ant has had a year off and spent it in tattoo studio #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #ImACeleb #newtatt."

While a fourth added: "Is it me or has ant always had tattoos???? Baffled #ImACeleb."

The exact meaning of Ant’s tattoos haven't been revealed, but one fan speculated: “Ant on im a celeb has a mental health awareness tattoo on his arm."

It's believed Ant got the inkings earlier in the year, as the BGT host said they had a “personal meaning but it’s very positive”.

It’s not the only tattoo he has, as there is an S for “Sober” on his right wrist and another one on his left wrist which appears to be a 'H'.

This comes after Holly Willoughby stood in for telly star Ant during 2018’s Jungle stint as he took some time out following a drink drive charge.

And the Geordie pair couldn't resist joking about Ant’s hiatus, as Dec said: "We're back, he's back, we're all back, back back!"

Ant then introduced the first celeb, quipping: “It’s someone who always does the right thing, is a right laugh and is made of the right stuff. It's..."

Dec interrupted by joking: "It's Kate Garraway."

Before Ant replied: "It's Ian Wright. I have had a year off, what is your excuse?"

Meanwhile, back in the camp reality star Caitlyn Jenner and GMB’s Kate Garraway were voted to take part in the first creepy crawly-themed challenge called Bugged Off.

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn was told she 'might' be the public's choice for the task, she said: “Oh Jesus Christ, of course!”

Before adding: “Send the American in, feed the Brits, I get it. We’ve been helping you guys forever!”