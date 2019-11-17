Declan Donnelly reveals daughter Isla is behind nasty arm injury as I’m A Celebrity viewers worry about host

The star sparked concern for viewers of the show. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The star sparked concern when fans saw he had a burn on his arm.

I'm a Celebrity has kicked off with the first episode tonight and there's already been some drama!

Host Declan Donelly was the topic of discussion on social media after fans pointed out he seemed to have hurt his arm - and the presenter addressed it.

Dec has a small burn on his forearm. Picture: ITV

@antanddec Dec- what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury. #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/EBWh4KbO3e — Sarra Evans (@Sarrae1984) November 17, 2019

While many Tweeted him asking if he was injured, after the clocked the 'nasty burn' - it turns out it was all down to his young daughter Isla.

A fan of the show named Sarra sent Ant and Dec's account a message, asking " Dec- what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury", and many others followed suit.

One Tweeted: "Nasty burn on Dec's arm." and another added: "what has dec done to his arm ? Is it a cut or bruise or burn ????"

Dec addressed the concern and assured everyone it was nothing exciting. Picture: Twitter

But the Geordie host got back to his fans and addressed the situation, letting them know it was nothing to worry about.

He said: "Nothing exciting unfortunately. I scalded myself while sterilising Isla’s dummies!"

Any parent will relate to the struggle, but fans found it hilarious.

"Oh dec!! life of a dad" said one, while another joked: "You successfully completed Isla's trial - sterilising her dummy but get Medic Bob to check you out before your next one ".