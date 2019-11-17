On Air Now
17 November 2019, 22:03
The star sparked concern when fans saw he had a burn on his arm.
I'm a Celebrity has kicked off with the first episode tonight and there's already been some drama!
Host Declan Donelly was the topic of discussion on social media after fans pointed out he seemed to have hurt his arm - and the presenter addressed it.
@antanddec Dec- what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury. #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/EBWh4KbO3e— Sarra Evans (@Sarrae1984) November 17, 2019
While many Tweeted him asking if he was injured, after the clocked the 'nasty burn' - it turns out it was all down to his young daughter Isla.
A fan of the show named Sarra sent Ant and Dec's account a message, asking " Dec- what have you done to your arm? Looks like a nasty injury", and many others followed suit.
One Tweeted: "Nasty burn on Dec's arm." and another added: "what has dec done to his arm ? Is it a cut or bruise or burn ????"
But the Geordie host got back to his fans and addressed the situation, letting them know it was nothing to worry about.
He said: "Nothing exciting unfortunately. I scalded myself while sterilising Isla’s dummies!"
Any parent will relate to the struggle, but fans found it hilarious.
"Oh dec!! life of a dad" said one, while another joked: "You successfully completed Isla's trial - sterilising her dummy but get Medic Bob to check you out before your next one ".