EastEnders is CANCELLED... meaning fans have to go three days without seeing soap

Fans are eagerly awaiting a tense storyline involving the Slaters. . Picture: BBC

A clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will see EastEnders cancelled on Friday, meaning fans will have no Albert Square update for three days.

Eastenders fans are furious after it was revealed the popular soap is being dropped from it's usual Friday 8pm slot to make way for FOOTBALL.

Arsenal and Manchester United's fourth round FA Cup clash will be aired from 7.30pm, meaning those hoping to see the latest drama in Albert Square will be left disappointed.

Despite the inconvenience, there is a silver ling for soap addicts as EastEnders will be airing a special double bill tonight, with the first airing at 7.30pm followed by another one at 8.30pm.

The reshuffle means that viewers will get a bumper two hours of back to back soaps with Emmerdale airing at 7pm and 8pm, too.

In the first of tonight's episodes, the Slater family will receive some shocking news after being greeted by bailiffs who arrive to seize their home and possessions due to Alfie's dodgy dealings.

In the second episode, Kat then finds a secret handwritten message from Alfie but toddler son Ernie accidentally eats half the note.