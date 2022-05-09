EastEnders star Hannah Waterman's actor dad Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74. Picture: Getty Images

New Tricks actor Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74.

Dennis is the father of actress Hannah Waterman who starred as Laura Beale in EastEnders from 2000 to 2004.

A statement from his family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain, on Sunday afternoon, with Pam by his side.

"The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Waterman is best known for playing bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder and George Carter in The Sweeney.

He also starred as Gerry Standing in the BBC's New Tricks, while his other credits include Where The Heart Is, The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones.

After hearing the news, Paddy McGuiness wrote: "Myself and my Phoenix Nights cast mates used to sing the theme tune to Minder on tour and on the Karaoke! Gutted I never got to meet him, always wanted to be Terry McCann. Another icon from my childhood gone. RIP Dennis Waterman."

Matt Lucas said: "I grew up watching Dennis Waterman's iconic performances in The Sweeney and Minder.

"His guest appearance in our Little Britain Live show at Hammersmith Apollo - in which he hilariously duetted with David's absurd impersonation of him - remains the absolute highlight of my career."

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks. Picture: Alamy

Fans were also quick to share their condolences, with someone else saying: “Dennis Waterman has left us. What a fantastic talent and lovely man. Such a loss to the industry. RIP."

Another said: “RIP Dennis Waterman, the last of The Sweeney trio, God bless you George Carter xx”

The late star married his wife Pam in November 2011, and she was his fourth wife.

He was previously married to actress Penny Dixon from 1967 to 1976, and Patricia Maynard from 1977 to 1987.

The same year he divorced Patricia, Dennis married Rula Lenska - who starred as Claudia Colby in Coronation Street - but the pair divorced in 1998.