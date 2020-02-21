How old is Mo Harris in EastEnders? Soap fans baffled as they discover characters real age

Mo Harris' real age was revealed on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Big Mo has been a regular on EastEnders since 2000.

EastEnders fans were left gobsmacked when Big Mo Harris’ real age was revealed on the soap.

Mo (played by Laila Morse) has been a regular on the BBC soap for more than two decades and has been a pivotal member of the Slater family.

But despite being a Walford legend in her own right, viewers have been left confused over her real age as it turns out is just a few years younger than Dot Cotton (June Brown).

Big Mo's age has baffled EastEnders fans. Picture: BBC

So how old is Mo and who is the actress who plays her?

How old is Big Mo Harris on EastEnders?

During this week’s episodes it was referenced that Big Mo will be celebrating her 84th birthday this month.

This means she is just three years younger than Dot Cotton who is apparently 87 years old.

One confused fan wrote on Twitter: "Where were you when you found out Mo Slater is older than Dot Cotton?"

Another tweeted: "Okay but mo is as old as dot and I still can't get my head around it?"

Who plays Mo on EastEnders?

EastEnders’ Big Mo is played Maureen Oldman - or better known by her stage name Laila Morse.

The actress is actually a decade younger than her character, aged 74, while June Brown celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this week.

Laila was married to Gerald Bromfield from 1962 to 1970 and they had two children, Gerry and Tracy Bromfield.

She shot to fame at the age of fifty-one when her first film Nil by Mouth was released in 1997.

She also appeared in The Bill for two episodes, which was followed by a regular role as Honky Mum in the BBC sitcom Honky Sausages, and the character Molly in the 1999 television production of Great Expectations.

In 2000, Laila made her first appearance as Mo in EastEnders and has been a regular ever since.

She also appeared on I'm A Celebrity back in 2013.