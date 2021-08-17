EastEnders Janine Butcher spoilers: Hetty Feather actress cast as Janine's daughter Scarlett

Janine Butcher's daughter has been cast in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who plays Janine Butcher's daughter Scarlett in EastEnders? Everything you need to know about Tabitha Byron...

With Janine Butcher back on EastEnders later this year, now her daughter Scarlett has been cast.

Young actress Tabitha Byron will be playing the newbie as she returns to the Square with her mum.

Prior to working with Charlie Brooks on EastEnders, Tabitha has featured in CBBC’s Hetty Feather as Constance.

Over her four year career, she has also recently played Sheila in BBC One’s Small Axe, and Dig Girl in HBO’s The Third Day.

This comes after it was revealed back in April that Janine would be returning as part of a huge storyline.

And Scarlett will also be at the centre of the drama as the youngster will allegedly be responsible for a fire that will see her try and kill Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) son Tommy.

Meanwhile, actress Charlie previously said she was over the moon to be back in Albert Square after five years away.

She said: "I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine's shoes and returning to the Square.

Janine Butcher is returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"The time feels right and I can't wait to find out what she's been up to for the last seven years!

"She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It's good to be back."

Exec producer Jon Sen went on to add: "Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

"Charlie's portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again."

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a source said: “The potential for Janine is huge. She has enemies all around the Square who she’d gladly go to war with, and she’s shown before she isn’t afraid to kill to get her way.

“It could have huge repercussions for some of the big names in EastEnders. She’s not going to come back and play nice.”