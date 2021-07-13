How old is Charlie Brooks and what is her net worth? Find out everything about the Lie With Me star…

Charlie Brooks age: How old is the EastEnders star and what do we know about her?

Not only is Charlie Brooks returning to EastEnders as the iconic Janine Butcher in the coming weeks, but she’s also starring in Channel 5 drama Lie With Me.

The Australian series has already got us on the edge of our seats and follows wife and mother Anna Fallmont.

But as we sit down to watch the drama unfold, how old is Charlie Brooks and what else has she been in?

How old is Charlie Brooks?

Charlie was born on May, 3 1981, making her 40-years-old.

The star was born in Ware, Hertfordshire and best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders between 1999 to 2004 and again in 2008 until 2014.

The most memorable moment of her career has to be when Janine shoved husband Barry Evans to his death down a hill, with Charlie claiming she still gets heckled walking down the street.

As well as bagging a number of Soap Awards, the actress also won I’m A Celebrity back in 2012.

What is Charlie Brooks’ net worth?

It’s thought that Charlie Brooks has a net worth of around $1,650,000 (£1.2million) thanks to her impressive career in TV.

Is Charlie Brooks married?

Charlie isn’t married.

She shares 16-year-old daughter Kiki with her ex partner, Tony Truman who she split from back in 2006.

The former couple have remained on good terms and Tony actually lives in the flat above Charlie’s Surrey home.

Opening up on a podcast recently, Charlie said: “We are going to grow old together, just in a very different way. He is absolutely my family and nothing will ever change that.”

Charlie was also seeing architect Ben Hollington for around five years, but they split in 2017.