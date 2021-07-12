Lie With Me filming location: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?

Lie With Me was filmed in Australia. Picture: Channel 5

Where was Lie With Me filmed in Australia? Find out everything about the Channel 5 drama...

If you’re looking for another series to get stuck into this summer, Channel 5’s Lie With Me could be exactly what you’re looking for.

The four part series tells the story of a woman who tries to save her marriage by moving halfway around the world.

Former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks is starring as the lead Anna Fallmont, while her husband, Jake, is played by Brett Tucker.

But where is Lie With Me filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where is Lie With Me filmed?

The Channel 5 series was filmed in Melbourne in Australia.

Production took place earlier this year, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Where is Lie With Me set?

Lie With Me is set in Australia, where it was filmed and has a cast full of Australian acting stars.

Alongside Charlie Brooks, soap fans will recognise Brett Tucker for playing Daniel Fitzgerald in Australian drama series Neighbours.

Charlie Brooks as Anna Fallmon in Lie With Me. Picture: Channel 5

Aside from that, he also starred as Lucas Ripley in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 and had roles in The Saddle Club, McLeod’s Daughters, and Mistresses.

Another Neighbours star is also in Lie With Me, as Caroline Gillmer used to play Cheryl Stark inthe soap, as well as Helen Smart in Prisoner.

Ian Bliss is also in the line up and is best known for his role as Bane and Agent Smith in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Meanwhile, the couple’s nanny Becky is played by Phoebe Roberts, who is fairly new to acting.

The synopsis for the thriller states: “Lie With Me is centred on the chilling tale of Anna and her family, who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage.

“They hire Becky, a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow.”

The trailer doesn’t give much away, but does reveal closeup shots of pill bottles, a gold necklace and a body bag.