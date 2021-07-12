Cast of Lie With Me: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and how do you recognise them?

Who is in the cast of Channel 5's Lie With Me with Charlie Brooks? See the whole line up...

Channel 5 is back with a brand new thriller called Lie with Me, starring EastEnders legend Charlie Brooks.

The four part series follows main character Anna and her family who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage.

They hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, with the synopsis teasing “deadly consequences follow”.

But who stars in the new series and what else have they been in?

Charlie Brooks as Anna Fallmon

Charlie Brooks as Anna Fallmon in Lie With Me. Picture: Channel 5

Charlie Brooks is best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders from 1999 to 2014.

She previously won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2012 and took part in the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, where she also came out on top.

Other credits include Wired, Bleak House, Moving On, and the play All in a Row.

Brett Tucker as Jay Fallmon

Brett Tucker is playing Jay Fallmon in Lie With Me. Picture: PA Images

Soap fans will recognise Brett Tucker for playing Daniel Fitzgerald in Australian drama series Neighbours.

Aside from that, he also starred as Lucas Ripley in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 and had roles in The Saddle Club, McLeod’s Daughters, and Mistresses.

Phoebe Roberts as Becky

The couple’s nanny Becky is played by Phoebe Roberts, who is fairly new to acting.

She has previously starred in Nowhere Boys (2013), Glitch (2015) and Utopia (2014).

Caroline Gillmer

Australian TV fans will recognise Caroline Gillmer for playing Cheryl Stark in Neighbours, as well as Helen Smart in Prisoner.

She has also had many guest roles in television series including MDA, Bed of Roses and Underbelly.

Stephen Lopez

Stephen Lopez starred in Pirates of the Carribean. Picture: PA Images

Stephen Lopez is an actor and director who is known for starring in Pirates of The Carribean: Salazar's Revenge in 2017.

He has also had roles in 2014 TV show Fat Tony & Co, as well as Scooter: Secret Agent, Legacy of the Silver Shadow, Declassified and Kick.

Ian Bliss

Ian Bliss starred in The Matrix. Picture: Warner Bros

Ian Bliss is an Australian actor who is best known for his role as Bane and Agent Smith in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

After the Matrix sequels, he went on to feature in films such as Stealth and Superman Returns.