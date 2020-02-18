EastEnders viewers spot Linda Carter foot 'blunder' as Mick struggles to save her in dramatic boat crash

Fans of EastEnders compared last night’s episode to Titanic after Linda Carter got her ankle stuck.

EastEnders’ 35th anniversary kicked off in dramatic style on Monday evening, as the much anticipated boat party made its way down the Thames.

But Mick and Linda’s lives were hanging in the balance when the boat unexpectedly crashed and started filling with water.

Read More: EastEnders Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

While it’s still unclear what caused the accident, Linda was caught in the thick of it when she drunkenly knocked herself unconscious downstairs.

Mick tried to release Linda's foot on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

She managed to wake up just in time for Mick to find her, but her leg became trapped as the bottom of the boat flooded.

Read More: EastEnders Phil Mitchell spoilers: Grant Mitchell tipped for dramatic return ahead of boat party death

Despite the explosive scenes, viewers of the show were convinced the couple could have released Linda’s foot from the gap in the kitchen equipment quite easily.

“I mean if mick picked Linda up she would have been able to twist her foot out. Comon think of something a bit better than that ffs #Eastenders,” said one person on Twitter.

Another fumed: “Right am not being funny but Mick can literally lift up that table and release Linda’s foot. FUMING MATE.”

So mick didn't think to put his hand in the gap,push her shoe off and then slide her foot out no 😂😂 ,although to be fair linda is getting right on my top note atm, kellie bright playing the part brilliantly tho 👍 — Trace (@Trace03845670) February 17, 2020

Hold on so Mick couldn’t twist Linda’s foot as the water rose higher?? — CLARKIE 🆙🇯🇲🎧 (@ClarkieTeeDJ) February 17, 2020

While a third added: "This is not Titanic...Linda needs to move her foot is not that badly stuck.”

And a fourth asked: "Mick really could have turned Linda's foot to the side and slid her out, while making it easier by removing her shoe. Why was that so difficult to think of?"

Back on the boat, fans of the show are convinced Linda or Mick will meet their grisly end this week.

As Linda began panicking, she screamed that she "didn't want to die", before telling her estranged husband: "You have to go. Think of Ollie. Nancy, Shirley, Johnny... they all need you!"

Mick and Linda's lives are in danger on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

However, Mick replied: "Do you think I'd ever leave you? I love you. If this boat goes down, I'm going down with it."

Show bosses have already confirmed that the 35th anniversary week leads to a shock death, but fans will have to wait until Friday (February 21) to find out who will make it out alive.

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read More: EastEnders anniversary spoilers: Does Mick Carter die during boat party tragedy?