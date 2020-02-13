EastEnders anniversary spoilers: Does Mick Carter die during boat party tragedy?

Fans think Danny Dyer is leaving EastEnders during the 35th anniversary episodes.

EastEnders is lining up a huge storyline for their 35th anniversary, airing over a week starting on Monday (17th February).

But with one big character is set to die in the dramatic episodes, fans think pub landlord Mick Carter is in grave danger.

Here's everything we know...

Does Mick Carter die on EastEnders?

EastEnders bosses previously revealed at least one character will meet their grisly end during the 35th anniversary.

And in the official trailer for the dramatic week, it was revealed Mick Carter and Linda are at the centre of the drama as the boat party gets underway.

Will Mick Carter die in EastEnders? Picture: BBC

But when the vessel starts to sink, the couple are left in danger and can be seen surrounded by water.

This doesn’t bode well for Mick (Danny Dyer) as viewers will know he’s terrified of water and can’t really swim.

And this is enough to convince fans of the soap that the pub landlord will die, especially as the final scene sees someone wearing a green jacket while receiving CPR.

One viewer said on Twitter: "Mick is wearing this green jacket in the trailer and the person being given CPR is wearing green. Also, it would be such a good way to tie his first story about struggling to swim with his death and how he drowns saving his wife. IM SO CONVINCED #EastEnders.

I am really not liking these clues that are being dropped about who dies on the eastenders boat party episode, can’t be mick! Really hope @MrDDyer isnt leaving, I will be absolutely gutted! — star_girl (@gillianmwhirter) February 11, 2020

I just have a feeling it’s going to be Mick who dies on the boat. Am I right ? I know I am right!! #EastEnders — Niamh Sheahan (@_Niamhs) February 9, 2020

While another guessed it could be Dennis Rickman instead, as they penned: "Dennis dies next week and it’s down to Ian my guess we all seen the green jacket pics earlier and people thinking it was mick but Dennis has a green jacket on also #eastenders."

EastEnders’ story editor Tom Courtney also revealed that Danny Dyer’s green jacket had recently been sold.

This has left viewers even more concerned over his fate, as one fan tweeted: "If they’re selling off Mick’s costume, could this mean he’s the one to die in anniversary week?"

Is Danny Dyer leaving EastEnders?

While EastEnders hasn’t revealed any details about Danny Dyer leaving Walford, the actor previously revealed he wants to continue for ‘a couple more years’.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday, he said: “Ideally I’ll retire when I’m 55 and we’re going to travel the world. I’m 42 now, so another 10-year stretch and then I’ll take a back seat.”

He added: “I love EastEnders. I’m very grateful for that gig. It’s a lovely, lovely job. How long will I keep doing it? I’ll do it for at least a couple more years for sure.”

Will Linda Carter die in EastEnders?

BBC bosses are keeping their cards close to their chests, but actress Kellie Bright teased that her character will ‘get wet’.

During an interview on This Morning, she said: “I can tell you that it centers around a party on a boat and I get wet.

“The Grim Reaper does stalk that boat, I can say that.”

Before teasing: “It might be me! It’s exciting, very exciting.”