Is Tyler Moon returning to EastEnders? Actor Tony Discipline sends fans wild as he hints at comeback

EastEnders’ Tony Discpline has sent fans wild after hinting he will be back as Tyler Moon.

Tyler Moon left Walford back in 2013, but now it looks like the EastEnders favourite could be making a return.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor shared a photo from his holiday, adding the mysterious caption: "Tyler's still on a cruise out there somewhere. Is it time to come back to Walford? @bbceastenders."

And it’s fair to say fans went wild over the post, as one fan replied: "Yes! Yes! Yes! 😍."

A second commented: "It would be so amazing if you both came back wtf🤯😍."

When someone else replied ‘no’, he seemingly confirmed his return, writing: “You was close. The answer was YES.”

And after another fan urged him to come back in a post on Instagram, Tony replied: "I am. Speak to Whitney."

Tyler arrived in Walford with his dad Eddie Moon and brother Anthony Moon back in 2011.

He spent two years on Albert Square, where he had an on and off again romance with Whitney Dean.

The much-loved character left in 2013 to work on a cruise ship with his brother Anthony Moon (Matt Lapinskas).

But with the 35th anniversary week soon approaching, could Tyler return to save Whitney from her evil stalker Leo King (Tom Wells)?

Speaking back in 2017, Tony teased he would be open to returning, telling Inside Soap: "When it was time to leave the show, I didn't want to go – however, there were no more storylines for Tyler.

"The best thing to do was have him go off on that cruise, but it's been a blimmin' long holiday. I think it's time he came back.

"When I got the call for EastEnders, it was like winning the lottery. I was working at Billingsgate Fish Market in the day and going to acting classes at night. It was so surreal to go from selling sea bass to being stopped in the street and asked for a picture."