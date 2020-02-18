EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

Danny Dyer opened up about EastEnders 35th anniversary. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning to talk about EastEnders' 35th anniversary episodes.

EastEnders fans will know Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter is currently fighting for his life after getting caught up in the boat party tragedy.

While trying to save wife Linda from the sinking vessel, things aren't looking good for the pub landlord and the pivotal ‘duff duff’ moment saw him struggle to release Linda’s trapped foot as water surrounded them.

And with viewers desperate to find out whether the couple survive, actor Danny, 42, appeared on This Morning to talk about the dramatic episode.

When Eamonn Holmes asked if Mick will meet his grisly end on Friday, Danny joked: “Nah I die, I’m gutted about it, they pulled me upstairs and told me, but I go out strong.”

Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

As Eamonn and Ruth Langsford laughed, he added: “You know I can’t declare who dies, but it’s going to be a real shock, I’m telling you.”

Viewers at home found Danny's interview hilarious, as one said: "Quite obvious that Danny Dyer won't be leaving @bbceastenders."

"Danny absolutely halarouis @MrDDyer on @thismorning what a legend," said another.

Quite obvious that Danny Dyer won't be leaving @bbceastenders - He's a funny guy 🤣 #ThisMorning — Patrick McCann (@Patr1ckMcCann) February 18, 2020

Elsewhere in the chat, Danny went on to tell the presenters some details about the BBC soap’s 35th anniversary week.

He said: “We’ve took the soap thing to a new level, it’s basically every ep starts at the disaster, then we jump back and looks at four different characters and explains why they’re there and what their storyline is.

“Our paths all cross - it’s very clever, we’re very proud of it.”

During Monday evening’s episode, Mick was seen arguing with Linda over her alcoholism, but the pair were reunited by tragedy after Mick told her he’d never leave her to die in the sinking boat.

Speaking about his marriage in the soap, Danny told This Morning viewers: “Linda’s been playing up a bit, let’s be straight, she’s been hitting the bottle. But Mick and Linda love each other and there’s a strong bond, he’s heartbroken at the moment but he’s there for her.”

This comes after show bosses confirmed that the 35th anniversary week leads to a shock death, with the Carter and Mitchell families both in danger.

Revealing the dramatic Thames scenes took six weeks to shoot, Danny explained: “It usually takes ten days to film, but we did it in a water tank in Basildon.

“It was actually nice and warm like bath water, they were squirting pea juice to make it look like the Thames and after spending that long in the water I came out looking like Dot Cotton.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.