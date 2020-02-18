EastEnders' Danny Dyer teases Mick Carter will die hours after terrifying drowning scene

18 February 2020, 11:33 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 12:01

Danny Dyer opened up about EastEnders 35th anniversary
Danny Dyer opened up about EastEnders 35th anniversary. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning to talk about EastEnders' 35th anniversary episodes.

EastEnders fans will know Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter is currently fighting for his life after getting caught up in the boat party tragedy.

While trying to save wife Linda from the sinking vessel, things aren't looking good for the pub landlord and the pivotal ‘duff duff’ moment saw him struggle to release Linda’s trapped foot as water surrounded them.

And with viewers desperate to find out whether the couple survive, actor Danny, 42, appeared on This Morning to talk about the dramatic episode.

When Eamonn Holmes asked if Mick will meet his grisly end on Friday, Danny joked: “Nah I die, I’m gutted about it, they pulled me upstairs and told me, but I go out strong.”

Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning
Danny Dyer appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

As Eamonn and Ruth Langsford laughed, he added: “You know I can’t declare who dies, but it’s going to be a real shock, I’m telling you.”

Read More: EastEnders viewers spot Linda Carter foot 'blunder' as Mick struggles to save her in dramatic boat crash

Viewers at home found Danny's interview hilarious, as one said: "Quite obvious that Danny Dyer won't be leaving @bbceastenders."

"Danny absolutely halarouis @MrDDyer on @thismorning what a legend," said another.

Read More: EastEnders Phil Mitchell spoilers: Grant Mitchell tipped for dramatic return ahead of boat party death

Elsewhere in the chat, Danny went on to tell the presenters some details about the BBC soap’s 35th anniversary week.

He said: “We’ve took the soap thing to a new level, it’s basically every ep starts at the disaster, then we jump back and looks at four different characters and explains why they’re there and what their storyline is.

“Our paths all cross - it’s very clever, we’re very proud of it.”

During Monday evening’s episode, Mick was seen arguing with Linda over her alcoholism, but the pair were reunited by tragedy after Mick told her he’d never leave her to die in the sinking boat.

Speaking about his marriage in the soap, Danny told This Morning viewers: “Linda’s been playing up a bit, let’s be straight, she’s been hitting the bottle. But Mick and Linda love each other and there’s a strong bond, he’s heartbroken at the moment but he’s there for her.”

This comes after show bosses confirmed that the 35th anniversary week leads to a shock death, with the Carter and Mitchell families both in danger.

Revealing the dramatic Thames scenes took six weeks to shoot, Danny explained: “It usually takes ten days to film, but we did it in a water tank in Basildon.

“It was actually nice and warm like bath water, they were squirting pea juice to make it look like the Thames and after spending that long in the water I came out looking like Dot Cotton.”

EastEnders airs Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

EastEnders viewers were shocked by last night's episode

EastEnders viewers spot Linda Carter foot 'blunder' as Mick struggles to save her in dramatic boat crash
Grant Mitchell could make a return to EastEnders

EastEnders Phil Mitchell spoilers: Grant Mitchell tipped for dramatic return ahead of boat party death
Will Mick Carter die in EastEnders

EastEnders anniversary spoilers: Does Mick Carter die during boat party tragedy?
Tyler Moon could be returning to EastEnders

Is Tyler Moon returning to EastEnders? Actor Tony Discipline sends fans wild as he hints at comeback
Phil Mitchell is in danger during EastEnders' 35th anniversary

EastEnders' boat party spoilers: Phil Mitchell left fighting for his life against Keanu Taylor in shock anniversary trailer

Trending on Heart

A shockingly high number of Brits admit to pooing in the shower (stock images)

One in 30 people admit to pooing in the shower

Lifestyle

Smart speakers can send your voice notes to strangers

How to stop strangers listening in to your Amazon Alexa, Google and Apple smart speakers

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton opened up about turning to hypnobirthing to help with labour

Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing

Royals

The singer is also hilarious and frequently posts funny social media snaps

How did Lewis Capaldi become famous, is he related to Peter Capaldi and what are his biggest achievements?

Celebrities

The pair might be adding another show to their long list

Ant and Dec in talks for their very own TV sitcom as Saturday Night Takeaway returns

Celebrities

Having a sister reportedly makes you happier

Having a sister makes you grow up happier and more positive, research finds

Lifestyle