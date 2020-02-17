EastEnders Phil Mitchell spoilers: Grant Mitchell tipped for dramatic return ahead of boat party death

Grant Mitchell could make a return to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Will Grant Mitchell return to EastEnders for the 35th anniversary special?

EastEnders fans are in for a dramatic week as the soap celebrates its 35th anniversary with a huge boat party.

While the Albert Square residents are celebrating, viewers at home know that things will take a turn for the worse when the vessel starts to sink.

And there are even more shocks in store as both Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor are set to return to settle their differences once and for all.

But ahead of Phil’s explosive comeback, now fans think Grant Mitchell will be back to protect his brother. Here’s everything we know so far…

Phil Mitchell returned to EastEnders last night. Picture: BBC

Will Grant Mitchell return to EastEnders?

This week sees Walford residents hit with tragedy, with a boat disaster on the River Thames on which Phil and Keanu are both passengers.

During Phil’s brief return scene on Friday, he was seen speaking on the phone to a mystery person.

There he requested a "big favour" from the mystery person, which was enough to convince fans Grant will be back.

One person said on Twitter: "How much do we bet grant will be back next week."

Another said: "I'm still wondering who Phillip phoned for help in his reappearance. Is he about to facilitate another surprise anniversary comeback for someone? I'm here for a Grant return."

I’m literally praying Phil was on the phone to Grant here, we need a BIG and surprise return for anniversary week and he would definitely fit the bill #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/XJ3kgHhOwY — Josh - KEWI & KATE DAY (@sharonsballum) February 14, 2020

How much do we bet grant will be back next week #EastEnders — sharon mitchells pregnant weave (@sharon_weave) February 14, 2020

Who was Phil on the phone too? Grant??? One can hope... #eastenders — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) February 14, 2020

While a third speculated: "I’m literally praying Phil was on the phone to Grant here, we need a BIG and surprise return for anniversary week and he would definitely fit the bill."

Grant was last seen on EastEnders in 2016, when mother Peggy was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Who will die in EastEnders this week?

One character will drown in the River Thames during the boat party, with a source previously telling The Sun: “Where better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

“Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

Those who could be meeting their grisly end include Linda Carter, Mick Carter, Ian Beale, Sharon Mitchell, Keanu Taylor, Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell.

The identity of unlucky character won’t be revealed until later this week.