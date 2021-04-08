EastEnders’ Michael Greco reveals he's having a baby boy as he becomes dad at 51

Michael Greco is set to become a dad at 51. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Michael Greco - who played Beppe DiMarco in EastEnders - has announced the gender of his unborn baby.

EastEnders star Michael Greco has revealed he is expecting a baby boy with his girlfriend Helen Harris.

Appearing on Loose Women on Wednesday, the actor - who played Beppe DiMarco on the BBC soap - spoke about becoming a dad for the first time.

Speaking to panelists Janet Street-Porter, Brenda Edwards, Kaye Adams and Denise Welch, Michael said he was over the moon about the news.

"I was overwhelmed when my partner told me, I just burst into tears, I didn't think I would but I did," he said.

Michael Greco appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Michael - who left Albert Square 20 years ago - revealed his girlfriend was expecting on Instagram back in February with a snap of the ultrasound.

He called Helen his ‘absolute soulmate’, as he wrote: "Baby Greco. First time daddy at 51! Probably the greatest post I’ve ever shared.

“Cant explain how emotional it was for me to be told that I am to be a father for the very first time, with my absolute soul mate.

“I’m normally a very private person but I couldn’t help reveal my utter joy and I just want to tell the world!

“In these devastating times that we are all facing right now, this is the best news I could ever dream of.

“My heart is full and I love you more than life itself Baby G. Xxx.”

Speaking about his age on Loose Women, the star explained: “It's funny being a dad in my 50s now, because there are no rules in life, some people have kids when they are younger and some at an older age.

"But what I do know is I am still fit and strong.

As he held up a pair of blue socks, Michael added: "I’m a traditionalist about colour, I know some people aren’t, I’m Italian, I’m old fashioned, I’m a traditionalist.”

Michael joined EastEnders in 1998 as Beppe DiMarco, but he was axed in 2002 with his final scenes airing on 4 June.

