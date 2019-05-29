EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Mitchell ‘pregnant’ in shock twist - but is toyboy Keanu Taylor the dad?

There's set to be trouble for Sharon and Phil
There's set to be trouble for Sharon and Phil. Picture: BBC
EastEnders are planning some big storylines for Sharon and Phil Mitchell in the coming weeks.

Things are set to get seriously dramatic on EastEnders in the coming weeks as Sharon Mitchell reportedly falls pregnant.

Unfortunately for Sharon - played by Letitia Dean - she may have to face the wrath of ‘Enders legend Phil Mitchell, as she isn’t sure her husband is the father.

In fact, the unborn baby could be Keanu Taylor’s after the pair enjoyed a steamy night together just last week.

To make matters worse, Keanu (Danny Walters) has recently got Phil’s daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) pregnant - and viewers are sure to witness an almighty row when the news breaks.

Keanu is set to face the wrath of Phil Mitchell
Keanu is set to face the wrath of Phil Mitchell. Picture: BBC

A source told The Sun: “EastEnders are putting Phil and Sharon back at the heart of the show.

“In a shock twist next month Sharon discovers she’s pregnant.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson finally makes his comeback along with TWO surprise returnees

“But there’s gonna be a ‘who’s the daddy?’ dilemma cos she romped with her toyboy lover Keanu last week so is he the dad or is Phil?

“Having discovered she’s pregnant Phil excitedly tells everyone their news, much to Sharon’s horror as she doesn’t know for sure who the dad is.”

The publication went on to claim Phil (Steve McFadden) “will go on a rampage” when he learns the truth about his wife, as write Kate Oates attempts to put Phil and Sharon at the forefront of the BBC soap once again.

They added: “Kate wants Phil and Sharon to be at the heart of the show over the summer and this is just the start as chaos unfolds.”

Keanu is currently in a relationship with Phil's daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper), but she discovered he had been unfaithful earlier this year.

Read More: EastEnders' Patsy Palmer returns to Albert Square - Where has she been? What has she been up to?

Lorraine Stanley, who plays Keanu's on-screen mum Karen, has also predicted some very dramatic scenes in the coming weeks when Phil discovers Sharon’s affair.

She told Digital Spy: "It's obviously got to come out, hasn't it? But yeah, there would be some brilliant scenes there.

"It's always a pleasure working with Steve McFadden, so that would be explosive. It'd be a bombshell explosion."

Get ready for some explosive scenes!

