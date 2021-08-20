When is Janine Butcher returning to EastEnders?

20 August 2021, 14:13

Janine Butcher is returning to EastEnders
Janine Butcher is returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

When will Janine be back on EastEnders? Here's what you need to know about Charlie Brooks' character...

It’s almost time for notorious EastEnders villain Janine Butcher to return to the Square.

She was last seen in Walford seven years ago when she fled the country following a murder trial.

But now she is back with her daughter Scarlett, and they are set to cause more drama than ever.

Charlie Brooks is starring as Janine Butcher in EastEnders
Charlie Brooks is starring as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

So, when is Janine returning to EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

When is Janine returning to EastEnders?

It’s not been confirmed exactly what date Janine will be back, but a new trailer has revealed it will be very soon.

During the teaser clip, Isaac Baptiste holds Honey Mitchell back as she's about to walk in front of a convertible car driven by Janine.

She's then seen knocking on the door of the Slater family house, as she gives a smirk to the camera.

After the trailer was shown, one person wrote on Twitter: "Queen Janine is coming home baby #EastEnders."

"Queen Janine is coming home baby. Star-struck #EastEnders,” said another, while a third added: "This trailer. Wow. Welcome back, queen Janine. #EastEnders".

Why did Janine Butcher leave EastEnders?

Janine was last seen by EastEnders viewers back in 2014 as she headed to Paris to pick up her daughter Scarlett, but she never returned.

On getting back to the BBC soap, actress Charlie said: "I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine's shoes and returning to the square.

"The time feels right and I can't wait to find out what she's been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It's good to be back."

Executive Producer, Jon Sen, added: "Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

"Charlie's portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again.

"We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes…"

