Emma Corrin responds to criticism of the portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown

19 November 2020, 15:55

It has been reported that members of the Royal Family are unhappy with The Crown series four portrayal of Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin has responded to criticism of the depiction of Princess Diana in The Crown, saying she 'understands' why people may be unhappy.

The 24-year-old is new to the cast this season, and has been praised for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

However, it has been reported that members of the Royal Family aren't happy with the series' depiction of Charles and Diana's relationship.

Emma has responded to the reports during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show in the US, saying: "It's a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised.

Emma has responded to the criticism
Emma has responded to the criticism. Picture: Tamron Hall show

"Obviously it has its roots in reality and fact, but Peter Morgan's [the creator] scripts are works of fiction".

Emma also added: "at the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana it's still very much fresh."

"I suppose, we approach these people that we play as characters which is why its such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters.

She later added: "Like the rest of the cast, I would kind of would rather not think about it. It's so tricky because, as you said, there is so much pain still left with everything surrounding Diana.

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in The Crown
Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

"I can't imagine what it's like for them. Like Olivia [Colman] said this series is fictionalised but it all comes from a place of respect and love."

She also spoke about her portrayal of Diana's bulimia and mental health struggles, adding: "It was something that I was very passionate about doing justice to."

