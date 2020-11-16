Will there be a season five of The Crown and when will the Netflix show end?

Will there be a fifth season of The Crown? Picture: Netflix

When will The Crown season five be out? Find our your need-to-know on future seasons.

The Crown season four *finally* dropped on Netflix on Sunday (15 November), with every episode of the series available to stream.

The series is set in the 1980s, and features newcomers Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher respectively.

Those among you who have already binged the whole series may be wondering whether there will be a fifth season of the Netflix show.

Here's everything we know so far.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season five of The Crown?

Good news for fans of the show - it has been confirmed that The Crown will return for a fifth season, but there will be a while to wait.

It's been reported that season five won't be out until 2022.

Deadline has reported that filming of the new series won't begin until around June 2021, and it has claimed that this delay was planned all along - and isn't related to coronavirus.

Will season five be the last? How long will the show go on for?

It was previously announced by Netflix that the fifth series would be the last of the show, but they have since revealed that there will in fact be a sixth season.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming service wrote: "News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!"

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

Show writer Peter Morgan said in a statement: "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

What will happen in The Crown series 5 and 6?

It has been claimed that the sixth season will bring the story into the early 2000s, which means that series five could be set in the 1990s (although nothing has been confirmed).

Speaking about the show, Netflix head of content Ted Sarandos said in 2016: "The idea is to do this over six decades, in six seasons presumably, and make the whole show over eight to 10 years."

Who will be in the cast of The Crown seasons five and six?

Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in the final seasons. Picture: PA

The full cast has yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as The Queen.

The news was confirmed earlier this year, with Imelda saying in a statement: "I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

Lesley Manville has also been confirmed to be taking over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, a move that Lesley said she 'couldn't be happier' about.

She added: "The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down. Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

Is there a trailer for The Crown series four?

You can watch the trailer below:



