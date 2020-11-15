Princess Diana and Prince Charles: how did they meet and when did they divorce?

Inside Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles: how they met, their wedding, and how long they were together.

Season four of The Crown has officially dropped on Netflix, with this series telling the story of Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles.

Set in the 1980s, it will see Emma Corrin play Lady Diana Spencer, following their relationship, wedding, and later divorce.

Charles and Diana met in the late seventies, and went on to have two children - Prince William and Prince Harry.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

How did Prince Charles and Princess Diana meet?

Charles met Diana at her family home in Althorp in 1977 when she was 16 and he was 29.

He was a guest of her sister, Sarah Spencer, who he was friends with, and a member of a shooting party.

Charles and Diana in 1981. Picture: PA

Diana later recalled that 'we sort of met in a plowed field' in an interview after their engagement.

Prince Charles also said: "I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was.

"I mean, great fun, and bouncy and full of life and everything."

Diana added that she thought Charles was "pretty amazing."

The couple both said that they had no idea they would get married when they first met, but that Charles "gradually" realised Diana was the one.

Did Charles date Diana's sister?

After first meeting, Charles and Diana didn't get together for another two years - and Charles actually briefly dated Diana's sister Sarah.

Prince Charles invited both of them to his 30th party, and things are said to have heated up with he and Diana when they were both invited to invited to stay at her friend Philip de Pass's house.

They are said to have bonded when Diana recalled how sad he looked at the funeral of Lord Mountbatten.

Diana later recalled: "And the next minute, he leapt on me, practically."

When did Charles and Diana get engaged?

Charles and Diana got engaged in February 1981 when he was 32 and she 19.

The pair exchanged a number of phone calls while courting, but didn't see each other much before getting engaged.

Diana once recalled: "We met 13 times and we got married".

Charles and Diana's wedding

The pair got married on July 29 1981.

An ITV documentary - The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess - which aired in early November 2020 - featured a claim by Diana's astrologer Penny Thornton that Charles told Diana he didn't love her the night before the wedding.

Charles and Diana got married in 1981. Picture: PA

She said: "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her...

"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.

"She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding."

How long were Charles and Diana together?

Charles and Diana separated in 1992, but continued to carry out their royal duties.

Their divorce was finalised in 1996.

