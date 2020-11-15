Who is Emma Corrin? The Crown Princess Diana actress age and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on The Crown's Emma Corrin. Picture: Instagram/PA

Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown? here's your need-to-know on Emma Corrin: including age and Instagram.

The Crown is has officially returned, with season four focusing on the story of the royal family in the 1980s.

It will see two major new castings - Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Read more: How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature

The series will depict Diana's journey to becoming the Princess of Wales, her so-called 'fairytale' wedding to Prince Charles, and the couples' divorce.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays here.

Who is Emma Corrin? What's her age and background?

Emma, 24, is an actress from Royal Tunbridge Wells, England.

She made her film acting debut in 2017 in the film Cesare. She also had a role in Pennyworth in 2019, playing Esme Winikus alongside singer Paloma Faith.

Speaking about her casting of Lady Diana Spencer in season four of The Crown, Emma said that she feels "immense pressure" to do justice to such a beloved figure.

Read more: Who is in the cast of the Netflix Rebecca remake and what else have they been in?

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she said: "There was an immense pressure because she was so adored and because there is this sense from everyone almost of ownership like they knew her, so I went into it with a huge sense of pressure."

She also told Town and Country magazine: "I hate being asked what it’s like to play someone iconic.

"It makes her untouchable—the whole point was that she was touchable."

When the casting was announced, she previously said of her role in The Crown: "I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal.

"Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"

She also discussed the acting process with Radio Time, saying: "It was a very long process, it took about a year I think, actually. It was kind of quite stressful, and a lot of different stages, but in retrospect it all worked out brilliantly. At the time very stressful. Josh (O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles) was actually there when I got offered the role, so he compares it to X Factor, which is probably quite accurate."

Is Emma Corrin on Instagram?

She is! You can follow Emma @emmalouisecorrin.

Is there a trailer for The Crown season four?

You can watch the trailer below:

Season four of The Crown is available to stream on Netflix on November 15

NOW READ:

Netflix trialling new feature that lets you stop 'are you still watching' interruptions