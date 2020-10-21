Who is in the cast of the Netflix Rebecca remake and what else have they been in?

Netflix film Rebecca drops on the streaming service on Wednesday 21 October - here's your need-to-know on the cast.

An adaptation of classic psychological thriller Rebecca has just dropped on Netflix, featuring an all-star cast including Lily James and Armie Hammer.

The film - which is based on the 1938 novel by Daphne du Maurier - tells the story of a young woman (played by James) who falls in love with widower Maxim de Winter (Hamer). After moving into his estate, named Manderley, she quickly finds that her new life won't be as expected, as she finds herself overshadowed by the memory of his late ex-wife Rebecca.

Rebecca was previously made into a film in 1940, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine.

The Netflix adaptation was directed by Ben Wheatley and produced by Working Title Films.

Here's your need-to-know on its cast.

Lily James (Mrs De Winter)

Lily plays the lead role of Mrs De Winter, who marries Maxim after a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo.

The English actress, 31, has starred in a number of other films and TV shows, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Baby Driver, and War and Peace.

Armie Hammer (Maxim De Winter)

Armie, 34, plays Maxim De Winter, a widower whose first wife was Rebecca.

The American actor is known for starring in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Social Network, and On The Basis of Sex.

Keeley Hawes (Beatrice Lacy)

Keeley plays Maxim de Winter's sister Beatrice Lacy.

The English actress is known for her roles in TV series' such as The Bodyguard and Honour.

Sam Riley (Jack Favell)

Sam plays Rebecca's cousin Jack Favell.

The English actor is known for his roles in films like Maleficent, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.

Kristen Scott Thomas (Mrs Danvers)

Kristen plays Mrs Danvers, the head housekeeper at Manderley.

The English actress is known for her roles in a number of films - including Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Horse Whisperer and Tomb Raider.

Bryony Miller (Clarice)

Bryony plays Clarice, Mrs de Winter's faithful and trusted maid.

The English actress is known for her roles in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and Recovery.

Ann Dowd (Mrs Van Hopper)

Ann plays Mrs Van Hopper, Mrs de Winter's employer at the start of the book.

The American actress is known for her roles in TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale, and The Leftovers, as well as films Green Card, Captain Fantastic and Hereditary.

