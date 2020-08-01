Where is The Fall's Gillian Anderson from, how old is she and what else has she been in?

Your need-to-know on Gillian Anderson. Picture: PA/Netflix/BBC

As The Fall arrives on Netflix, here's your need-to-know on Gillian Anderson - including age, husband, and other TV and film work.

Gillian Anderson stars alongside Jamie Dornan in British-Irish thriller The Fall, all three seasons of which are now available to stream on Netflix.

She has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, and received an OBE for services to drama in 2016.

Here's your need-to-know on her life and career.

Gillian Anderson is a British-American actress. Picture: PA

Who is Gillian Anderson? What's her age and background?

Gillian, 51, is a British-American actress. She was born in Chicago, but spent 15 months in Puerto Rico after birth before moving to London.

She moved to New York when she was 22, and appeared in a number of theatre productions.

After moving to LA in 1992, she started doing television work.

Reminiscing about the experience, she wrote in her autobiography: "First of all, I swore I'd never move to Los Angeles, and once I did, I swore I'd never do television. It was only after being out of work for almost a year that I began going in [to auditions] on some stuff that I would pray that I wouldn't get because I didn't want to be involved in it."

Gillian Anderson recently starred in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

She was soon cast as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X Files, a role which landed her a number of award nominations - including at the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Other TV credits include Hanniball, Great Expectations, The Fall, and - more recently - Netflix's Sex Education.

Is Gillian Anderson married and does she have children?

Gillian has been in a relationship with screenwriter Peter Morgan since 2016. She currently lives in London with her three children Piper, Oscar and Felix.

Is Gillian Anderson on Instagram?

You can follow Gillian on Instagram @gilliana.

