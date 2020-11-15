Olivia Colman net worth: how much is The Crown star worth in 2020?

What is Olivia Colman's net worth? Picture: PA/Netflix

Your need-to-know on The Crown's Olivia Colman: age, what else she's been in, and net worth.

The Crown season four has officially dropped on Netflix, with a number of stars returning to reprise their royal roles.

Read more: New York Minute is coming to Netflix - find out all the films dropping this November

One of these is Olivia Colman, who will return as Queen Elizabeth II in the new series.

She was first cast in the role in 2019, taking over from Claire Foy for the third season.

Olivia is an Academy Award-winning actress who has received a huge amount of praise for her roles in a number of TV shows and films. Here's your need-to-know on her.

Olivia Colman has held a number of prominent TV and film roles. Picture: PA

Who is Olivia Colman? What's her age and background?

Olivia, 46, is an actress from Norfolk, England.

She rose to prominence in the noughties through her roles in popular TV shows including Peep Show, Green Wing and That Mitchell and Webb Look.

More recently, she has held starring roles in shows like Broadchurch, Fleabag and Flowers.

Olivia has also enjoyed an extensive film career - and won an Academy Award for her role in The Favourite.

She was cast in The Crown in 2019, receiving a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more: Netflix trialling new feature that lets you stop 'are you still watching' interruptions

Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Netflix

What is Olivia Colman's net worth?

Olivia is reported to be worth around $6million (£4.5m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Olivia Colman's husband and does she have children?

Olivia has been married to actor and writer Ed Sinclair since 2001.

He starred in BBC series Look Around You, playing Michael the Butler, and pursued writing after studying law at the University of Cambridge.

Olivia and Ed have been married since 2001. Picture: PA

The pair met at the university while both members of Footlights, with Olivia later reminiscing to the Telegraph: "There's the bloke I'm going to marry.

"My husband and I were very lucky. We met when we had nothing and we loved each other then. So we were all right.

"We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you're fine. For me it was thunderbolts straight away."

Olivia and Ed share three children - two sons and a daughter.

Is there a trailer for The Crown?

You can watch the trailer below:

NOW READ:

How to watch Netflix with friends using the new Netflix party feature