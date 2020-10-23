New York Minute is coming to Netflix - find out all the films dropping this November

New films on Netflix UK in November: find out what you'll be bingeing on next month.

Much-loved Mary-Kate and Ashley film New York Minute is one of the many films dropping on Netflix next month.

The 2004 rom-com was one of the famous twins' later films, and followed sisters Jane (Ashley) and Roxy Ryan (Mary-Kate), who haven't spent time together in years due to their very different interests and hobbies.

However, after they both travel to New York together (Jane to deliver a speech for an Oxford scholarship and Roxy to sneak backstage at Simple Plan's music video shoot), they are forced to work together as they encounter a number of obstacles to their goals.

New York Minute was Mary-Kate and Ashley's last film together. Picture: Warner Bros

The Netflix synopsis reads: "When bickering twins accidentally land in the middle of a criminal operation, they’ll have to work together to get themselves out of trouble."

It was Mary-Kate and Ashley's first film since 1995 flick It Takes Two, and was also their last together.

It drops on Netflix on November 1st.

All the films coming to Netflix in November:

Hillbilly Elegy

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Operation Christmas Drop

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Zombieland

Police Academy

As Good as It Gets

Seven Pounds

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Music and Lyrics

Music and Lyrics will also arrive on the streaming service next month. Picture: Warner Bros

Daddy's Home

We're the Millers

Road Trip

New York Minute

Jack Reacher

Rango

Richie Rich

