New York Minute is coming to Netflix - find out all the films dropping this November
23 October 2020, 10:09
New films on Netflix UK in November: find out what you'll be bingeing on next month.
Much-loved Mary-Kate and Ashley film New York Minute is one of the many films dropping on Netflix next month.
The 2004 rom-com was one of the famous twins' later films, and followed sisters Jane (Ashley) and Roxy Ryan (Mary-Kate), who haven't spent time together in years due to their very different interests and hobbies.
However, after they both travel to New York together (Jane to deliver a speech for an Oxford scholarship and Roxy to sneak backstage at Simple Plan's music video shoot), they are forced to work together as they encounter a number of obstacles to their goals.
The Netflix synopsis reads: "When bickering twins accidentally land in the middle of a criminal operation, they’ll have to work together to get themselves out of trouble."
It was Mary-Kate and Ashley's first film since 1995 flick It Takes Two, and was also their last together.
It drops on Netflix on November 1st.
All the films coming to Netflix in November:
Hillbilly Elegy
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Operation Christmas Drop
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
Zombieland
Police Academy
As Good as It Gets
Seven Pounds
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Music and Lyrics
Daddy's Home
We're the Millers
Road Trip
New York Minute
Jack Reacher
Rango
Richie Rich
