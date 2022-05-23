Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano shares heartbreak after death of his mum

23 May 2022, 08:50

Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death
Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death. Picture: Instagram

Emmerdale actor Ash Palmisciano has shared that his mum has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has opened up about the death of his mum.

Taking to Instagram, the Matty Barton actor shared a photo with his parents along with a tribute.

Ash, 32, wrote: "Still can’t believe you’re not with us mum, I’m just starting everyday like you did…with a good cuppa, Hope, love and positivity!

"My biggest inspiration and role model, Miss you everyday #Micki #MyMum".

His friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Sending all the love to you and your family bro❤️”.

“So much love to you all ❤️,” said someone else, while a third person said: “Love to you Ash and to the rest of your family ❤️”

A fourth added: “Sending you lots of love and hugs lovely 💚💚”.

While a fifth said: "I’m sending you so much love ash!!

"Honestly she will be so proud of you and everything you have achieved. I hope u and ur family are keeping well sending hugs xx"

Ash has appeared in Emmerdale since 2018 and is the show’s first transgender character.

Matty is Moira Barton's child and was born Hannah.

Ash and his girlfriend went public in January
Ash and his girlfriend went public in January. Picture: Instagram

He returned to the Dales identifying as a man, with his mum finding it hard to accept his transition.

Before joining the show he said: "I’m very excited to be joining the very welcoming Emmerdale family.

"From nervous auditions to now working alongside the team daily has been truly amazing.

"Matty’s a ground breaking character to play and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for him."

The actor has been involved in a number of dramatic storylines over the past three years, including ending up in a fireball after helping Marlon Dingle with a barbecue earlier last year.

Back in January he went public with his girlfriend Shea Rowan, and the pair have been sharing photos of each other on social media ever since.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?
TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

Amy Nuttall is married to Andrew Buchan

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Nuttall's life with her famous actor husband
Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

Trending on Heart

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign

Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

Lifestyle

BGT fans think they know how Ryland Petty's trick was done

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘work out’ Harry Potter paper magic trick
Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders

Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee
Holly Willoughby is wearing a shirt from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped blouse from Albaray

Celebrities

Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver

Pointless star Richard Osman announces engagement to Doctor Who's Ingrid Oliver

Celebrities

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike
A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

The incredible holiday home is situated in Nottinghamshire

You can hire a UK party house with its own night club and games room

Lifestyle

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed