Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano shares heartbreak after death of his mum

Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death. Picture: Instagram

Emmerdale actor Ash Palmisciano has shared that his mum has died.

Emmerdale star Ash Palmisciano has opened up about the death of his mum.

Taking to Instagram, the Matty Barton actor shared a photo with his parents along with a tribute.

Ash, 32, wrote: "Still can’t believe you’re not with us mum, I’m just starting everyday like you did…with a good cuppa, Hope, love and positivity!

"My biggest inspiration and role model, Miss you everyday #Micki #MyMum".

His friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Sending all the love to you and your family bro❤️”.

“So much love to you all ❤️,” said someone else, while a third person said: “Love to you Ash and to the rest of your family ❤️”

A fourth added: “Sending you lots of love and hugs lovely 💚💚”.

While a fifth said: "I’m sending you so much love ash!!

"Honestly she will be so proud of you and everything you have achieved. I hope u and ur family are keeping well sending hugs xx"

Ash has appeared in Emmerdale since 2018 and is the show’s first transgender character.

Matty is Moira Barton's child and was born Hannah.

Ash and his girlfriend went public in January. Picture: Instagram

He returned to the Dales identifying as a man, with his mum finding it hard to accept his transition.

Before joining the show he said: "I’m very excited to be joining the very welcoming Emmerdale family.

"From nervous auditions to now working alongside the team daily has been truly amazing.

"Matty’s a ground breaking character to play and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead for him."

The actor has been involved in a number of dramatic storylines over the past three years, including ending up in a fireball after helping Marlon Dingle with a barbecue earlier last year.

Back in January he went public with his girlfriend Shea Rowan, and the pair have been sharing photos of each other on social media ever since.