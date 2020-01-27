Emmerdale’s Charley Webb delights fans as she reveals baby son Ace's blonde hair in rare photo

Charley Webb has shared a new photo of her baby. Picture: Instagram

Mum-of-three Charley Webb celebrated her son Ace's six-month birthday over the weekend.

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb is currently taking some time away from the soap to take care of her three sons.

And now the star has given fans a peek into her family life with an adorable photo of youngest Ace on his six-month birthday.

Taking to Instagram, 31-year-old Charley - who is best known for playing Debbie Dingle - shared a snap of her baby revealing his full head of blonde hair and big blue eyes.

She wrote alongside it: "Six months of love Ace Gene Wolfenden."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Just gorgeous, how is he six months already?"

And another said: “He is adorable, looks so like his dad. Xx”

While Coronation Street pal and fellow mum Helen Flannagan added: “So beautiful x,” and EastEnders’ Lacey Turner added a blue love heart.

As well as baby Ace, Charley shares elder sons Buster, nine, and Bowie, four, with husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

After announcing her pregnancy in February 2019, she took to Twitter in July to announce she’d become a mum again with a sweet message, writing: "BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven."

Following the birth, Charley’s last scenes on Emmerdale played out in August last year as Deb drove off into the sunset to run a garage in Scotland.

Her mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) just managed to catch her to say goodbye after failing to persuade her to stay and the pair said an emotional goodbye.

Despite playing Debbie on the ITV soap back in 2002, the actress recently admitted recently that she had no plans to return just yet.

She told The Sun: "I'm still on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good but three kids is a different ball game. It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."