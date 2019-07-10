Emmerdale's Freddie Jones dead: Sandy Thomas actor dies aged 91

10 July 2019, 13:44 | Updated: 10 July 2019, 14:31

Freddie Jones dead: Emmerdale's Sandy Thomas dies aged 91
Emmerdale actor Freddie Jones has passed away aged 91.

Emmerdale star Freddie Jones, who played Sandy Thomas in the ITV soap, has passed away aged 91.

The actor was in the soap between 2005 and 2018, and was a beloved character and part of the Emmerdale cast.

Jones' agent Lesley Duff said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of Freddie Jones."He passed away on the evening of July 9 after a short illness.

"Freddie was a much loved and admired actor, known for his triumphs in classical theatre, film and television. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and most especially his family."

Freddie was also the father of actor Toby jones, who starred in Tinker, Tail, Soldier, Spy and The Hunger Games.

Jones only turned to acting himself mid-life, after working as a laboratory assistant.

He developed a passion for acting after joining an amateur theatre in his personal time.

Freddie made his film debut in 1967, when he played Cucurucu in Marat/Sade.

He's also featured in Hollywood films like The Elephant Man, Dune and Firefox.

You may also recognise him from Far From the Madding Crowd and Wild At Heart.

