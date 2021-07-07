Is David Metcalfe leaving Emmerdale?

7 July 2021, 08:20

Will David Metcalfe meet his end on Emmerdale?
Will David Metcalfe meet his end on Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

Who leaves Emmerdale this week and what happens to David? Here's what we know about Matthew Wolfenden's character...

Emmerdale fans know that Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is set to murder someone this week.

But ITV bosses are keeping tight-lipped about who the unlucky resident will be, with fans of the show guessing David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) might be in trouble.

So, will David Metcalfe leave Emmerdale and who is set to die? Here’s what we know…

Matthew Wolfenden appeared on This Morning
Matthew Wolfenden appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Is David Metcalfe leaving Emmerdale?

It’s unclear if David Metcalfe will be leaving the soap, but actor Matthew seemed to hint his character is safe.

David has been enjoying a relationship with Meena, but in recent weeks she has become obsessive and jealous of David's relationship with his son Jacob.

Speaking to Holly and Phil, Matthew said: "Basically if there’s a serial killer in the village, no one is safe. I can’t tell you who it’s gonna be, I can’t say a word!

"Meena is such a dark character, she’s a bit of a bunny boiler. I think David could definitely be in for it!"

Holly then asked Matthew about a fan theory which predicts Meena will convince David to help her murder someone.

To which Matthew replied: "The problem with murdering on a soap is you're never going to last very long on there.

"You can't be a serial killer, or a serial killer's righthand man, without there being a sticky end so I'm hoping that's not going to happen."

Phillip then said: "Uh, he's not dead!

David and Victoria get close in Emmerdale
David and Victoria get close in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

"You fell into that hole, we did not lead you into it!"

Emmerdale viewers will have to wait until Thursday to find out what happens, unless they head over to the ITV Hub where all the episodes are available to watch.

Who is leaving Emmerdale?

Viewers will have to wait and see who leaves Emmerdale this week.

But it looks like Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) could be in danger as she shares a kiss with David this week.

Will she become Meena’s first victim?

