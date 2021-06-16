Is Kim Tate dead in Emmerdale and who killed her?

Kim Tate is set to die in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale spoilers: Is Claire King leaving? And does Kim Tate die? Here’s what we know…

Emmerdale is set for a dramatic twist next week, when Kim Tate meets her grisly end.

The iconic character - played by Claire King - has been trying to find out who has been poisoning her over the past few months.

But her plan to catch Will Taylor in the act goes wrong when her lifeless body is found on the floor in Home Farm.

Kim Tate wants to catch Will poisoning her. Picture: ITV

So, is Kim really dead? And who is her murderer? Here’s what we know…

Is Kim Tate dead in Emmerdale?

Yes, it seems Kim is set to die during next week’s Emmerdale.

Viewers have watched her recently fake retirement plans in a bid to uncover her mystery poisoner.

And it looks like the dramatic storyline is set to reach its climax with a shock death in Home Farm.

Who killed Kim Tate in Emmerdale?

The suspects include the likes of Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) and his girlfriend Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

Will is arrested in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

And the latest man Kim sets her sights on is Will (Dean Andrews) after he’s found with diazepam in his toolbox.

Later, Jamie sneaks into Home Farm and takes photos of the diazepam before showing Kim the evidence.

When Kim confronts Will he says the diazepam is to calm his nerves so Kim becomes determined to catch him on camera.

But her plan goes horrifically wrong when Jamie later receives a call from Home Farm.

He is shocked to find Kim lying lifeless on the floor as a body bag is unzipped while Will is being arrested by the police.

Viewers will have to wait to find out if all is as it seems…

Meanwhile, actress Claire recently opened up about who Kim thinks could be behind the poisonings.

She told Express.co.uk “Jai and Al [are] on this list [of culprits] because they’ve been giving her a lot of grief about work and she doesn’t completely trust them as far as the business is concerned.

“So she has to include those two.

“There is Dawn. Kim has previously spiked her drink so she thinks this could be revenge.

“Will is on there because he’s Dawn’s father, he’s in and out of the house and he might get Kim back for her treatment of Dawn.”