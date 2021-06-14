When is Emmerdale on this week?

Emmerdale schedules have been changed. Picture: ITV

Why is Emmerdale not on tonight and when will it air this week? Here’s what we know about the ITV scheduling changes...

With the Euros kicking off on Friday (June 11), the soap scheduling has been thrown into chaos.

Emmerdale episodes have been cancelled and moved for the next month to make way for the football.

And while fans might not be happy about the changes, here’s when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV…

Monday, June 14 - at 8pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode.

- at 8pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode. Tuesday, June 15 - there will be no episode.

- there will be no episode. Wednesday, June 16 - at 6:45pm there will be a 30 minute episode .

- at 6:45pm there will be a 30 minute episode . Thursday, June 17 - at 8pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode.

- at 8pm there will be an extra long 60 minute episode. Friday, June 18 - there will be no episode.

There will be more changes to the schedule in the coming weeks, but these are yet to be confirmed.

But in a bid to keep soap fans happy, ITV will be putting a week's worth of episodes on the ITV Hub every Monday from June 14.

All of the week’s Emmerdale episodes will be available to stream on Monday, before they go out on TV.

The changes will last for four weeks, which means viewers will be able to binge watch all the drama from the Dales right at the start of the week.

This is the same for Coronation Street and EastEnders, which will both be uploaded to their streaming services.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer and I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals.

“But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week – as with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.”