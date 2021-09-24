Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash

24 September 2021, 08:44

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale
Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Is Jamie dead in Emmerdale and is he leaving? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale viewers watched in horror on Thursday evening when Jamie Tate crashed into a lake.

The character - played by Alexander Lincoln - was driving away from the village when he almost crashed into an oncoming vehicle, driven by Chas Dingle.

As he got his phone out of his pocket, he swerved and ended up driving into a lake.

Jamie Tate's car plunged into the lake in Emmerdale
Jamie Tate's car plunged into the lake in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

The episode ended just as the car hit the water and immediately sank, and there was no movement.

Is Jamie Tate dead in Emmerdale?

While it’s not clear what happens to Jamie, Emmerdale viewers are convinced he’s been killed off.

One person wrote: “Jamie is dead #Emmerdale.”

“Noooooo please tell me Jamie isn’t dead @emmerdale @AlexanderLinc12,” said another, while a third added: “Is Jamie actually dead for real though? #Emmerdale.”

But not everyone is convinced, as someone else wrote: "Jamie won’t be dead......I’ll put money on it."

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale
Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "Don’t know if this is the end for Jamie I feel like there could be another twist cannot wait for tomorrow’s episode."

While someone else said: “I don't think Jamie Is dead.”

This comes after Jamie found himself caught up in Gabby’s (Rosie Bentham) latest plan.

While they agreed Gabby would have half of Jamie’s assets, Gabby said the pair should elope and get married.

Kim (Claire King) and Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) were not impressed and tried to convince Gabby not to go through with it.

And as Gabby waited in the lay by, Jamie never arrived.

Chas' fate is also not known, but will she be able to save Jamie? Or are they both in trouble?

