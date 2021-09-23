Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Who is Reece Dinsdale's wife and how long have they been together? here's what we know about the Emmerdale star...

Reece Dinsdale has been a regular on our screens for years, starring on both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Corrie fans will recognise him as Joe McIntyre in the long running soap which he starred in from May 2008 until February 2010.

The actor also played gambling addict Paul Ashdale in Emmerdale until his character was killed off in the famous wedding day explosion back in March.

Reece Dinsdale has been on our screens for years. Picture: Alamy

But while we have got to know his characters well on our favourite soaps, we don’t know much about his life away from the cameras.

Reece is in fact married to fellow actor Zara Turner who has also appeared in a string of TV shows and films in her career.

Zara is from Northern Ireland and previously starred in The Bill in 2009 and BBC One's The Body Farm in 2011.

Her other credits include Father Ted, McCallum, Any Time Now and The Brief, as well as Sliding Doors alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and John Hannah.

Zara and Reece live in Yorkshire together and share two children Elwy and Luca.

Zoe Turner starred in Sliding Doors. Picture: Alamy

The couple have even worked together as Reece wrote the short film Imaginary Friend in 2009, and Zara starred in it herself.

Meanwhile, Reece recently re-joined Emmerdale, but this time he has taken a behind-the-scenes role as a director.

Opening up about his new role on Twitter, he said: “It only struck me today what an achievement it is to have played a leading role in a drama over the last year and to now be directing on the same show.

"That's not me blowing my own trumpet... I'm just genuinely taken aback/thankful for what has transpired. Always grateful."

If #Emmerdale is your thing, then may I remind you that from this Wednesday evening (Sept 22) onwards, the four recent episodes I directed will be aired consecutively.

I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them for you. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/yMkdu5Euh7 — Reece Dinsdale 💙 (@reece_dinsdale) September 20, 2021

He later added: "If #Emmerdale is your thing, then may I remind you that from this Wednesday evening (Sept 22) onwards, the four recent episodes I directed will be aired consecutively.

"I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoyed making them for you. Crossed fingers."

Reece also directed an episode that aired in January 2020 before joining the cast a few months later.

He told press at the time: "I was actually directing on Emmerdale when I was asked, right out of the blue, if I would like to play Paul.

"I'm delighted to announce, therefore, that I shall begin directing once again on the show in a couple of weeks' time. I'm the cat that got the cream!"