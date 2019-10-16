Leah Bracknell cause of death: How did the Emmerdale actress die?

Leah Bracknell has passed away at the age of 55. Picture: ITV

Leah Bracknell, 55, has sadly passed away.

Leah Bracknell, best known for her role as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale, has died.

The news was released on 16th October, with her manager releasing an emotional statement.

The actress, who was only 55, had been battling cancer for three years before her death.

Here’s everything we know:

Leah Bracknell was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2016. Picture: ITV

How did Leah Bracknell die?

Leah tragically passed away from lung cancer, three years after her diagnosis.

In interviews, Leah previously explained that in 2016 she visited the doctors after feeling breathless while climbing stairs as well experiencing a swollen abdomen.

Leah explained she saw four GPs in 10 days before she was taken to A&E.

Talking to the Daily Star, Leah said: “I was dying, but the urgency of the situation was completely missed.

“The funding crisis and resultant staff shortages cannot meet demand.”

Leah was best known for her role as Zoe in Emmerdale. Picture: Getty

What have Leah Bracknell’s family said?

While Leah’s family have not spoken out, her manager released a statement on their behalf.

It read: "It is with the deepest sadness that Leah Bracknell’s family confirm that Leah passed away in September, three years after her diagnosis with stage 4 lung cancer.

“They would like to thank all the public for their support and generosity which contributed to the extension and quality of her life over the past three years. Leah continued to embrace life and faced her illness with positivity. Many aspects of her journey can be found on her blog.

“Leah was best known and much loved as Zoe Tate in Emmerdale. She also had roles in Judge John Deed, A Touch of Frost, The Royal Today and DCI Banks to name just a few, as well as numerous appearances on stage and in pantomime. As well as acting, Leah was also an accomplished yoga teacher and shamanic healer.

“Leah had an energy and enthusiasm for life, a kind heart and much love to give to those around her.

“Her family have asked for privacy at this very sad time.”